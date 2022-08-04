ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Merrifield says he's vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

By BRIAN HALL
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8l4P_0h5IVBrk00
Royals White Sox Baseball Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrate in the dugout his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast)

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada.

Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota.

“I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto," Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine.

Merrifield was among 10 players on the Royals who were unvaccinated last month, preventing them from making their trip to Toronto. When asked about his decision, Merrifield drew the ire of Kansas City fans by saying: “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes.”

“It was something that I probably could have handled a little better," Merrifield said Thursday of his comments in July. "But what’s happened, happened. I’m excited to be a Blue Jay. Excited to get to Toronto and play in the Rogers Centre as my home.”

Toronto leads the AL wild-card standings as it tries to make the postseason for the second time in three years. The next home game for the Blue Jays is Aug. 12 against Cleveland.

Toronto manager John Schneider said Merrifield will play almost every day in a variety of positions, most likely second base and center.

“It’s a luxury to have, to have that kind of guy where you can literally put anywhere and feel comfortable about it," Schneider said. "The days that he’s not starting, he’s probably going to play. I think with having a bench like this now, it allows us to be a little bit more aggressive in some certain spots that we haven’t been earlier in the year. An asset to have, for sure.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade

Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series

Boston Red Sox (54-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Royals +120;...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Giants rookie Marcus McKethan placed on IR

Saturday provided some tough news for a former Tar Heel as New York Giants rookie Marcus McKethan has been placed on the injured reserve list after a being carted off in practice. The 22-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a Giants’ fan fest scrimmage leading to the UNC football guard to miss his NFL rookie season. Throughout training camp, McKethan had been seeing a majority of his time as the back up to the right guard position as he learned the NFL pace. This big blow tacks on to an already depleted depth chart with the New York Giants now scrambling for a replacement. McKethan was a fifth-round pick, selected No. 173 overall in the NFL draft as the Giants looked to beef up their offensive line after watching Daniel Jones get sacked 22 times in just 11 games. As it stands now, McKethan will be getting his NFL experience on the sideline as a student first with a comeback year awaiting his return. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
81K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy