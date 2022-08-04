Read on www.wzzm13.com
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
WZZM 13
Two Grand Rapids teens bring home national cornhole title
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two Grand Rapids teams represented West Michigan on the national stage at the 2022 Cornhole USA National Junior Championships in South Carolina. In the juniors doubles championship, 14-year-old Jayden Ellis and 17-year-old Evan Vanos took home the crown, knocking out Tyler Cox and Terry Wilkey in the championship round.
MLive.com
Little League state champion now sets sights on Great Lakes Regional crown
GROSSE POINTE, MI – They are band of baseball-minded boys, of that there is no doubt. But the Grosse Pointe Farms-City Little League all-stars prove you don’t need to be all-baseball, all-the-time to thrive in America’s pastime. “It’s a baseball bunch,” Farms-City coach Terry Brennan said. “But...
MLive.com
Rockford football opens versus opponent it hasn’t played in 37 years
Take a quick look at the Rockford football team’s 2022 schedule and an unfamiliar opponent is found at the top of the list. The Rams will open Aug. 26 at home against East Grand Rapids, and it has been nearly four decades since the two squads have clashed. It will mark the first time since 1985 that they have played, and the game is bringing added excitement to the season’s start.
Sullivan Field scoreboard finds a new home
The former Sullivan Field scoreboard has found a new home at a Grand Rapids brewery.
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MLive.com
West Catholic 2022: Falcons have new coach, one of state’s top running backs
Grand Rapids West Catholic football 2022 — West Catholic won its most recent state football championship in 2017. That’s a drought as far as first-year Falcons coach Landon Grove is concerned. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a...
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
WZZM 13
From purchase to repair, West Michigan Band Instruments is ready to meet all of your instrumental needs
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Strike up the band! School will soon be back in session and that means high school bands are already preparing for the upcoming football and competition seasons. There are also children who will soon get their first taste of playing in the elementary or middle...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Carscoops
Lincoln Commissions 1,000 Timepieces From Shinola To Celebrate Its 100th Anniversary
It’s not just fancy European luxury brands that can partner with watchmakers. Detroit’s very own Lincoln is partnering with Shinola, another famed Motor City brand, to create a limited run of timepieces celebrating its centenary. “As we celebrate 100 years with another iconic brand who is equally committed...
Crazy: Look Inside This Now Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton
If you are a fan of abandoned destinations, you'll be in a world shock to find one so close to home. Located in Brighton, Lindbom Elementary school has sat deserted for ten years. Look: Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton. This school has sat untouched by the sound of students' voices...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
Ready to go ‘Running Up That Hill’ Michigan-style? Try these 10 dune, stair climbs
Ever since “Stranger Things” put Kate Bush’s classic tune “Running Up That Hill” on repeat, we’ve been thinking about some of our favorite places to get our cardio fix along Lake Michigan. The gorgeous sand dunes that hug the edge of Lake Michigan not...
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
Top 5 Most Loved Restaurants on DoorDash in Michigan
As the queen of being productively lazy, DoorDash is my bestie for the restie. My bestfriend and I share a DoorDash account so I can use his DashPass, which is the best idea ever. Here are five of the most loved restaurants on DoorDash in Grand Rapids. Who would not...
