Nicole Hazen, Wife of Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen Dead at 45

Wife, mother, 'treasured' teacher: Nicole Hazen, wife of Diamondbacks GM, remembered
Nicole Hazen, the wife of Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday due to complications related to a rare form of brain cancer. She was 45. Hazen was the mother of four boys, a passionate middle school teacher and a devoted “baseball mother and wife,” Mike Hazen said. During the summer of 2020, after...
Wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager dies at just 45 after rare cancer battle
A MAJOR League Baseball general manager's wife has sadly died aged 45. Mike Hazen, who works for Arizona Diamondbacks, has lost his wife Nicole Hazen after complications from her cancer. The team announced the devastating news on Thursday. Nicole had battled glioblastoma, a rare form of cancer. A statement from...
Diamondbacks release heartfelt statement after death of GM Mike Hazen’s wife Nicole
Thursday was a very sad day for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization as it was announced that the wife of GM Mike Hazen, Nicole, has passed away at just 45 after a battle against a rare form of cancer. She leaves behind her husband and four children. The Hazen family released...
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
What are the oldest MLB stadiums?
They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Video: Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium celebrated the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on what was an emotional night for players and fans alike. Remembering Scully began with a video that featured countless memorable calls from his 67-year career, including of course Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully Before Game vs. Padres
The legendary broadcaster who spent 67 years broadcasting Dodgers games died at 94.
Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’
Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
Los Angeles Dodgers pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully
The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Vin Scully on Friday in their first home game since the legendary broadcaster's death.
Hear Dodgers announcer Charley Steiner remember legendary predecessor
The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to the legendary announcer and sports broadcaster Vin Scully at their first home game since his passing. CNN’s Paul Vercammen speaks to Dodgers fans on what it’s like to lose “the sound of L.A.”
Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan's Legendary Beatdown of Robin Ventura
On this day, Nolan Ryan gave Texas Rangers fans one of the most iconic moments in the history of the franchise.
