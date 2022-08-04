Amarillo area reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 131 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,419 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and 70 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 38,351 cases, 767 deaths and 36,374 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,210 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and 61 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 40.852 cases, 529 deaths and 39,114 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,209 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.6% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 890;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 781;
Available staffed hospital beds: 174;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 134.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong40910
Beaver1,0509
Briscoe3588
Carson1,12037
Castro1,94347
Childress2,60734
Cimarron6142
Collingsworth51516
Cottle2959
Curry13,952221
Dallam1,76243
Deaf Smith4,035115
Donley47026
Gray4,252128
Hall92224
Hardeman51419
Hansford70629
Hartley1,0423
Hemphill1,0977
Hutchinson5,662137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,891113
Ochiltree2,15248
Oldham3236
Parmer1,50953
Potter38,431767
Quay2,27464
Randall40,932529
Roberts1532
Roosevelt5,535106
Sherman37016
Swisher1,29934
Texas6,30739
Union84417
Wheeler96223
TOTAL 148,8732,758
