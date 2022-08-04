ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEJkG_0h5IRu0F00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 131 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,419 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and 70 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 38,351 cases, 767 deaths and 36,374 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,210 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and 61 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 40.852 cases, 529 deaths and 39,114 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,209 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.6% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 890;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 781;

Available staffed hospital beds: 174;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 134.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong40910

Beaver1,0509

Briscoe3588

Carson1,12037

Castro1,94347

Childress2,60734

Cimarron6142

Collingsworth51516

Cottle2959

Curry13,952221

Dallam1,76243

Deaf Smith4,035115

Donley47026

Gray4,252128

Hall92224

Hardeman51419

Hansford70629

Hartley1,0423

Hemphill1,0977

Hutchinson5,662137

Lipscomb56617

Moore3,891113

Ochiltree2,15248

Oldham3236

Parmer1,50953

Potter38,431767

Quay2,27464

Randall40,932529

Roberts1532

Roosevelt5,535106

Sherman37016

Swisher1,29934

Texas6,30739

Union84417

Wheeler96223

TOTAL 148,8732,758

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo asking for the public’s help in combating mosquitoes; partnering with Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With recent rainfalls, come an increase in mosquitos, and the City of Amarillo is doing what it can to stop the overpopulation of the insect. Amarillo Environmental Health Director, Anthony Spanel said mosquitos start showing up in March and are around until September or October. He said the city is out […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Northwest Texas Healthcare System ranked as high performing hospital

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from Northwest Texas Healthcare System(NWTHS) announced that the U.S. News & World Report has ranked North West Texas Healthcare System as a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital. According to the release, this is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. The release stated that […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo releases official Civic Center funding petition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s city secretary’s office provided MyHighPlains.com with the official petition surrounding the repeal of the Civic Center funding ordinance, which passed on a 4-1 vote during a late May City Council meeting. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, a group of 12 Amarillo citizens came together […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Government
Randall County, TX
Health
Potter County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
County
Potter County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Randall County, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
Potter County, TX
Government
Randall County, TX
Government
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Beta Sigma Phi honors local first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organization officials, the Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will honor first responders on Friday morning at the Amarillo Police Department. The Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, said organizers, will deliver homemade goodies and snacks to over 20 local locations on Friday including the Amarillo Police Department, the Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Service Area#General Health#The Hospitalization Rate#Icu
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo woman named to state commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
kgncnewsnow.com

Early Morning Amarillo House Fire

An early morning house fiore at 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park had Amarillo Firefighters scrambling. Firefighters rolled up on the blaze at 5;30 a.m.and found visible flames coming from the vacant house. Six units were called to the scene and the blaze was under control by 5:50 a.m. No...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bishop John Walter Yanta passed away Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo, Bishop John Walter Yanta passed away Saturday morning at the age of 90. According to the message, Bishop Yanta served the diocese from 1997 to 2008. Officials wrote that funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Once information becomes public, a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy