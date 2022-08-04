Amarillo area reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 131 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,419 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and 70 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 38,351 cases, 767 deaths and 36,374 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,210 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and 61 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 40.852 cases, 529 deaths and 39,114 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,209 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.6% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 890;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 781;

Available staffed hospital beds: 174;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 134.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong40910

Beaver1,0509

Briscoe3588

Carson1,12037

Castro1,94347

Childress2,60734

Cimarron6142

Collingsworth51516

Cottle2959

Curry13,952221

Dallam1,76243

Deaf Smith4,035115

Donley47026

Gray4,252128

Hall92224

Hardeman51419

Hansford70629

Hartley1,0423

Hemphill1,0977

Hutchinson5,662137

Lipscomb56617

Moore3,891113

Ochiltree2,15248

Oldham3236

Parmer1,50953

Potter38,431767

Quay2,27464

Randall40,932529

Roberts1532

Roosevelt5,535106

Sherman37016

Swisher1,29934

Texas6,30739

Union84417

Wheeler96223

TOTAL 148,8732,758