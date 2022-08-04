Ravens OLB, former Badger Vince Biegel tears Achilles, out for season

Quarterback play has held the Denver Broncos back since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, but president of football operations and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway made a move to address the struggles this offseason. The Broncos sent three players, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. Now, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback will try to lead the Broncos to the top of the loaded AFC West. Wilson has thrown for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns with just 87 interceptions over his 10-year career while adding 4,689 yards rushing and 23 scores on the ground. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

