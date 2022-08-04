ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens OLB, former Badger Vince Biegel tears Achilles, out for season

By Logan Reigstad
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fantasypros.com

Lamar Jackson will not play in first preseason game Thursday

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game on Thursday night against the Titans according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This move is purely precautionary for the former MVP who is sitting...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens LB Vince Biegel suffers torn Achilles; career in jeopardy?

The Baltimore Ravens announced back on May 16 that they had signed veteran outside linebacker Vince Biegel via what was later reported to be a one-year, $1 million deal. Biegel won't get a chance to feature for the Ravens this fall, and it's possible he'll never play another snap for them or for any other team moving forward.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens LB Vince Biegel tears Achilles tendon

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel left practice Thursday with a torn Achilles tendon.Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Biegel's injury following practice. He also said he thought rookie center Tyler Linderbaum would be fine after he walked gingerly from the field.Biegel was carted off toward the very end of practice."He's a veteran guy. It's his third season-ending injury in three years — New Orleans, Miami and now here, so that's really unfortunate for him," Harbaugh said.Harbaugh said he thought the 29-year-old Biegel had a good chance to make the team before his injury.It happened that Thursday...
BALTIMORE, MD
