Enumclaw, WA

MyNorthwest

Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend

After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
The Oregonian

Early-morning earthquake with 3.2 magnitude hits east of Tacoma

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a rural section of Washington state Thursday morning. The small temblor at 6:22 a.m. was centered about 21 miles east of Tacoma, near the towns of Enumclaw and Black Diamond. No injuries or damage have been reported. The “citizen science” feature on the U.S. Geological...
KREM2

Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

3.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Enumclaw

ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Did you feel it? A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Enumclaw on Thursday morning. According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the quake hit at about 6:22 a.m. and 3.7 miles north-northeast of Enumclaw. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. Officials with the PNSN...
ENUMCLAW, WA
q13fox.com

Heat continues through Seafair and into the start of the work week!

Seattle - Saturday feeling just like summer around the PNW with highs climbing into the mid 80s around Puget Sound. Areas to the south pushed into the upper 80s to 90 in Kelso!. Another clear night on tap with overnight temps falling into the upper 50 right near normal. Nights...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Fire engulfs 2 boats, 2 houseboats docked at Seattle's Lake Union

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews battled a fire for more than an hour Friday night in Seattle's Westlake neighborhood. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire broke out at around 11 p.m. near the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue N. The fire reportedly involved two houseboats and two boats docked in the area.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Paving on SR 7 wraps up in Tacoma and Spanaway

TACOMA – Travelers who use State Route 7 in Spanaway and Tacoma are now enjoying a smoother ride. This week, contractor Tucci and Son’s working for the Washington State Department of Transportation completed paving and striping on two large sections of the highway. In June, crews began repairing,...
TACOMA, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Update: The Death of North Bend’s Princess Ursus Americanus

Alas, North Bend’s bear with the golden earring and her cubs have been killed. I was going to continue with my fairy tale theme seen in the original story below, but I can’t; this just stinks. After banging the drum for the past 5 years with 17 bear-related...
NORTH BEND, WA
riptidefish.com

Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022

August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SEAFAIR: Blue Angels’ Friday show, and what’s next

Thanks to David Hutchinson for photos of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in flight this afternoon. He photographed them from Ruby Chow Park at the north end of Boeing Field (across the Duwamish River from West Seattle). Without time to leave West Seattle, we checked out the view from Westcrest...
SEATTLE, WA
PLANetizen

A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle

Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Logged for investment return, now reclaimed for conservation

In June, neighbors near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised by a logging operation about which that they had had no meaningful notice. Many trees in a beautiful, forested area were being logged, and few answers were found at the time. The 25 acres of Green Cove...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?

Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
thejoltnews.com

Quince Street Village welcomes its first residents from Franklin Street Mitigation Site

Quince Street Village, the new location for Olympia’s Mitigation Site project for the homeless, accepted its first batch of 12 occupants on Monday, August 1. According to the city’s statement, the Homeless Response Team is targeting moving half of the Franklin Street site tenants to the facility by this week and having all of them moved in by the end of the month.
OLYMPIA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Tickets on sale for Evergreen State Fair in Monroe

Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair, being held Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-5 in Monroe. The fair runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. (The barns, display hall, 4H building and event center close at 9 p.m.) On the final day, Sept. 5, the fair...
MONROE, WA

