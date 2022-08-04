New York man allegedly threatens Domino’s pizza delivery driver with gun

Read on www.krmg.com
NBC New York
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
Widow of a man who died after more than 15 hours in police custody is suing the NYPD
The widow of a man who died from heart disease after spending more than 15 hours in police custody is suing the NYPD. John Grieco, 65, was pulled over for drunk driving on June 23, 2021 in Brooklyn’s Bath Beach neighborhood.
NYPD: Bus driver had medical episode before slamming into subway support
NEW YORK -- The NYPD confirmed the driver of the MTA bus that slammed into a subway support column in the Bronx on Thursday had an apparent medical episode, which caused the crash. It happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the West Farms section on Boston Road. First responders said they treated the driver for cardiac arrest. She was hospitalized and remained there on Friday. Twelve passengers were treated for minor injuries. Officials said there was no structural damage to the elevated subway.
New York Man Accused Of Kidnapping Mother, Child in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is accused of kidnapping a mother and child. He's also accused of badly injuring the mother. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Ramapo Police Department received a report of a woman and her child allegedly being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller.
Man, 35, woman, 28, jump to death from BX apartment building: police
A man and a woman died by suicide after jumping from a building in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Dereck Chen – He Was Only 19-Years-Old
Around 10:15 pm last night, Dereck Chen, a 19-year old from Bensonhurst was killed in the parking lot elevator at BJ’s on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach, Brooklyn. Why were they at BJ’s parking area? Derek’s friends told a news reporter that they were hanging out there due to the rain. Teens often use areas like this to make fun Tiktok videos together.
NYPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Manhattan Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect armed with a knife approached a victim inside the...
Two men charged in Staten Island gang slay cops say grew from beef over stabbing incident
Two men were charged in Staten Island court in the fatal shooting of a gang member over a stabbing incident, authorities said Friday. Kevin Soto, 26, and Victor Lorenzana, 24, who according to their lawyer are brothers, were taken into custody at their Staten Island homes on Thursday and charged with murder and manslaughter. They are accused of killing Michael Evans, a member of the ...
WIVB
NYC McDonald’s worker dies from gunshot over ‘cold fries,’ police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) — A McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The New York Police Department confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot...
fox5ny.com
6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
19 year old fatally shot in backpack robbery at BJ's parking garage in Brooklyn
The 18-year-old suspect attempted to rob the victim of his backpack in a struggle that spilled out onto the first floor of the parking garage.
News 12
Shooting leaves McDonald's worker brain dead; Brooklyn man charged with attempted murder
A Brooklyn man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of a McDonald's worker on Monday allegedly over cold French fries. Prosecutors say Michael Morgan, 20, shot Matthew Webb, 23, Aug. 1 at the Fulton Street establishment after there was an argument about the French fries served to Morgan’s mother.
Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter
One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
Four Wanted for Breaking into Woman’s Apartment, Stealing Air Jordans, Playstation 4
NEW YORK, NY – Four suspects are being sought by the New York City Police...
Boy, 16, shot in leg on Staten Island street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Port Richmond early Friday morning, police said. The victim was standing on Harrison Avenue near Faber Street around 12:45 a.m. when the incident occurred, said a spokesman for the NYPD.
Hit-and-run Councilwoman DeGise left $3K animal hospital bill unpaid — until court garnished her pay
The Jersey City councilwoman under fire for a hit-and-run crash has been ordered by a Hudson County court to pay a nearly $3,000 veterinarian bill. Court records show that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise earlier this year after the councilwoman failed to pay $2,865 for services rendered.
NY1
Food delivery worker run over by truck after falling off motorcycle
BROOKLYN — Loved ones of a Brooklyn delivery worker are grieving his death after a truck ran him over after falling off of his motorcycle. “Sometimes I feel like it’s unreal,” Rosa Maria Vidal said. “Like this is not real. Like he’s not gone. Like I’m still expecting him to come home.”
Robber followed man into Staten Island home, threatened him with boxcutter, police allege
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man armed with a boxcutter followed a male victim into his home in Port Richmond and then robbed the resident while threatening his life, authorities allege. Selvin Castillo of the 300 block of Clove Road in West Brighton allegedly perpetrated the heist on...
McDonald’s worker shot after argument over cold fries dies
A worker at a New York McDonald’s has died after a man allegedly shot him because the French fries his mother received were cold. The NYPD confirmed Matthew Webb, 23, who was from Queens and worked at the Brooklyn fast food location, died from his injuries. Webb was shot...
bkreader.com
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
