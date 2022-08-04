ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York man allegedly threatens Domino’s pizza delivery driver with gun

KRMG
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.krmg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Bus driver had medical episode before slamming into subway support

NEW YORK -- The NYPD confirmed the driver of the MTA bus that slammed into a subway support column in the Bronx on Thursday had an apparent medical episode, which caused the crash. It happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the West Farms section on Boston Road. First responders said they treated the driver for cardiac arrest. She was hospitalized and remained there on Friday. Twelve passengers were treated for minor injuries. Officials said there was no structural damage to the elevated subway. 
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
queenoftheclick.com

RIP Dereck Chen – He Was Only 19-Years-Old

Around 10:15 pm last night, Dereck Chen, a 19-year old from Bensonhurst was killed in the parking lot elevator at BJ’s on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach, Brooklyn. Why were they at BJ’s parking area? Derek’s friends told a news reporter that they were hanging out there due to the rain. Teens often use areas like this to make fun Tiktok videos together.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Two men charged in Staten Island gang slay cops say grew from beef over stabbing incident

Two men were charged in Staten Island court in the fatal shooting of a gang member over a stabbing incident, authorities said Friday. Kevin Soto, 26, and Victor Lorenzana, 24, who according to their lawyer are brothers, were taken into custody at their Staten Island homes on Thursday and charged with murder and manslaughter. They are accused of killing Michael Evans, a member of the ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Delivery#Violent Crime
fox5ny.com

6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
Daily News

Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter

One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Hit-and-run Councilwoman DeGise left $3K animal hospital bill unpaid — until court garnished her pay

The Jersey City councilwoman under fire for a hit-and-run crash has been ordered by a Hudson County court to pay a nearly $3,000 veterinarian bill. Court records show that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise earlier this year after the councilwoman failed to pay $2,865 for services rendered.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NY1

Food delivery worker run over by truck after falling off motorcycle

BROOKLYN — Loved ones of a Brooklyn delivery worker are grieving his death after a truck ran him over after falling off of his motorcycle. “Sometimes I feel like it’s unreal,” Rosa Maria Vidal said. “Like this is not real. Like he’s not gone. Like I’m still expecting him to come home.”
KRMG

McDonald’s worker shot after argument over cold fries dies

A worker at a New York McDonald’s has died after a man allegedly shot him because the French fries his mother received were cold. The NYPD confirmed Matthew Webb, 23, who was from Queens and worked at the Brooklyn fast food location, died from his injuries. Webb was shot...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops

Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy