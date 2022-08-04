ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safe Streets worker talks about violence interrupting, FOX45 News investigates other posts

Teenage girl shot in west Baltimore dies at hospital

A 14-year-old girl shot Saturday night in west Baltimore has died, city police said. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said preliminary information indicates the girl was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent...
Arrest of juvenile in brazen carjacking latest in growing problem

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police confirm an arrest has been made in the brazen and violent carjacking that left a delivery driver hospitalized. The arrest comes as the City is experiencing a spike in carjackings, with a nearly 50% increase compared to this time last year, City statistics show.
Motive not yet determined in shooting of No Shoot Zone activist

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Investigators with the Baltimore Police Department are still working to determine what led up to the shooting of a local community activist. Tyree Moorehead, 46, was shot near the corner of east monument and north rose streets in east Baltimore at approximately 9:40 a.m. August 3.
Man shot in apparent workplace shooting in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday in a shooting at a warehouse in Southwest Baltimore, city police said. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday at MPI Labeling Systems in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive. On the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been...
Police investigating workplace shooting in Southwest Baltimore, suspect still at large

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are responding to a workplace shooting at a Southwest Baltimore facility.One person was shot during the incident Friday afternoon at MPI Label Systems, located in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive, police said.One employee told WJZ that she hear four loud pops around 4 p.m. Staff pulled the fire alarm after gunshots rang out and ran outside believing that they would have a better chance of surviving an active shooter if they had multiple directions in which they could run.Employees have not been able to leave the active crime scene. They have been shaking and crying amid the flurry of police activity.Another employee told WJZ that he has worked for the company for over two decades and will never come back to work at that location. The employee said he and his colleagues have been unable to reach their boss following the shooting.The suspect fled the scene and is at large. Employees told WJZ they heard four gunshots, ran to the back of the warehouse, called 911, and then ran outside.This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Old tweets show new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety criticizing the city's Consent Decree

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Touting his track record, last month, Mayor Brandon Scott named former acting commissioner Anthony Barksdale as his new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. "He knows what it takes to make Baltimore a safer place for our residents," said Scott at a press conference announcing his pick, "During his tenure at BPD (the Baltimore Police Department), as you all know, homicides and violent crime both saw substantial drops. In 2011, Baltimore had fewer than 200 homicides for the first time in over 30 years."
Frosh's office to investigate death of man handcuffed during medical emergency in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An independent investigation will be conducted into the death Thursday of a man who was in the custody of Baltimore City Police and first responders, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Friday.The Independent Investigations Division is investigating the incident, in which a man who was allegedly having a medical emergency was bound by police. Officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a reported overdose, police said, where they found a man in the middle of the street in "medical distress."Police said the man was being restrained by a bystander when they arrived, and...
Mother of Squeegee Kid insists her son isn't a killer

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The mother of a 15-year-old is denying her son's involvement in the killing of a downtown driver. "I don't understand how my son is in this situation," said the mother during an online interview with "murder_ink_bmore." Her son, who has long squeegeed windows at city intersections,...
Police pursue hate crime charges after man caught on camera scribbling racist graffiti on church

GAMBRILLS, Md. — For the second time in less than a month, racist graffiti was scribbled on the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. Anne Arundel County police said officers are investigating the graffiti as a hate crime. Church officials discovered the vandalism around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in an area where food is widely distributed to people in need and often where the emotional and spiritual needs of the community are met.
Debate over squeegee kids

Baltimore City leaders are debating solutions to the ongoing violence. One topic of discussion is the issues with squeegee kids. Munir Bahar joined us live this morning to to weigh in on the possible solutions.
Man shot in Baltimore's Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Neighborhood Friday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Northeast Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers working in the northeast side of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Fenwick Avenue right before 9 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Medical personnel performed live-saving measures before taking the man to a local hospital, police said.His condition remains unknown.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 LOCKUP.
Man wounded outside Park Heights shopping center, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday at a shopping center in the city's Park Heights section, Baltimore police said. Officers were called to the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane around 11 a.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in his right hand. He was taken to a hospital where he was expected to recover.
BPD chief of staff named deputy commissioner of compliance

Baltimore police Chief of Staff Eric Melancon is being appointed as the next deputy commissioner of the compliance bureau. "The BPD has made significant progress over the past three and a half years, and I am looking forward to carrying on the work of advancing police reform and transforming the BPD into a law enforcement agency that the city of Baltimore can be proud of," Melancon said in a statement released by the department Friday afternoon. "I am honored to receive this appointment and I am grateful for this opportunity. I thank Commissioner Michael Harrison, Mayor Brandon Scott and all of the members of the BPD for their continued support."
Ex-Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at DC Special Officer Training

A retired D.C. police officer faces charges after fatally shooting a special police officer at a training session Thursday inside a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood, authorities say. The name of the woman who died was not immediately released. Jesse Porter, 58, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Metropolitan...
