ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James, Rich Paul Met With Lakers for Contract Talks

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wsTs_0h5IPDPw00

Thursday marked the first day that the four-time NBA champion is eligible to sign a contract extension with the team.

LeBron James and his representative Rich Paul reportedly met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka on Thursday, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin .

The Klutch Sports representative told ESPN that the conversation was “productive,” but both sides will continue talking about James’s future in Los Angeles.

Thursday marked the four-time NBA champion’s first day of eligibility to sign a contract extension with the Lakers. However, James isn’t expected to sign anything for a while , as he doesn’t have to decide on a contract extension until June 30, 2023.

If a deal is not made by the June deadline, then James will become a free agent. But, there isn’t any immediate pressure to get a contract extension figured out right away, especially on the first day in which he is eligible to do so.

If the 18-time All-Star doesn’t come to an agreement with the Lakers for an extension before the 2022–23 season begins, speculation about James’ future will continue to be a hot topic of conversation.

James has spent the last four seasons with the Lakers, helping them to a NBA title in 2020. Last season, he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Klutch Sports#Nba Coverage#Meet With Nets
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook

Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

87K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy