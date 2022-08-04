Old tweets show new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety criticizing the city's Consent Decree

Read on foxbaltimore.com
foxbaltimore.com
Officer once charged in Freddie Gray case, wife of slain off. promoted to captain Friday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lt. Alicia White who is one of the six officers cleared of charges in the Freddie Gray case in 2015 and Officer, Lt. Lekeshia Blue, the wife of James Blue III who was killed by a teen in January, were both promoted to the rank of captain in a ceremony on Friday.
Wbaltv.com
BPD chief of staff named deputy commissioner of compliance
Baltimore police Chief of Staff Eric Melancon is being appointed as the next deputy commissioner of the compliance bureau. "The BPD has made significant progress over the past three and a half years, and I am looking forward to carrying on the work of advancing police reform and transforming the BPD into a law enforcement agency that the city of Baltimore can be proud of," Melancon said in a statement released by the department Friday afternoon. "I am honored to receive this appointment and I am grateful for this opportunity. I thank Commissioner Michael Harrison, Mayor Brandon Scott and all of the members of the BPD for their continued support."
WNYT
Officer once charged in Freddie Gray case gets promoted
BALTIMORE (AP) — One of the six police officers who faced charges in the 2015 deadly arrest of Freddie Gray has been promoted from lieutenant to captain. The Baltimore Sun reports that Alicia White will serve as captain of the department’s Performance Standards Section, which conducts audits and inspections to make sure the agency is properly following its policies. She served in a similar role before her promotion Friday.
foxbaltimore.com
Police searching for details after anti-Semitic graffiti spray painted in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating several incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed in locations around Baltimore County that also invoked the Republican nominee for governor’s name. Swastikas and ‘Cox’ was spray painted on a mailbox on the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue on Aug. 4....
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Wes Moore promise partnership in crime fight
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says it's going to take a better relationship with state leaders to help bring crime under control in the city. He believes leading democratic candidate for governor Wes Moore is the one to help get the job done. Moore was at city...
Man arrested for inscribing racist messages on an Anne Arundel County church
Anne Arundel County Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for inscribing racist messages on a local church in Anne Arundel County.
Man arrested on hate crime charges in church vandalism
ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a 66-year-old man on multiple hate crimes charges after racist graffiti was discovered at a church in Anne Arundel County.The Capital newspaper reports that the graffiti discovered at Kingdom Celebration Center Wednesday followed a similar incident last month, when a racist slur was found on the church's doors before a food distribution one morning.Donald Eugene Hood Jr., 66, who has no fixed address, faces three hate crime charges and a fourth charge of malicious destruction of property in the most recent incident. Police identified him after reviewing surveillance footage from the church, according to a news release from the department.He was arrested Friday and was later released on his recognizance, the news release said.Police have not determined whether he was involved in the vandalism incident last month."I am appalled by these acts of hate targeting Black churches in our communities," County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement Wednesday.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
foxbaltimore.com
Arrest of juvenile in brazen carjacking latest in growing problem
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police confirm an arrest has been made in the brazen and violent carjacking that left a delivery driver hospitalized. The arrest comes as the City is experiencing a spike in carjackings, with a nearly 50% increase compared to this time last year, City statistics show.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Most Wanted | Federal agents join search for accused rapist
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a Baltimore man accused of raping a 12-year-old child. Alex Bennett, 26, is wanted on nearly a dozen charges including 1st-degree rape, and has been on the run for more than a year and a half.
Frosh's office to investigate death of man handcuffed during medical emergency in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- An independent investigation will be conducted into the death Thursday of a man who was in the custody of Baltimore City Police and first responders, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Friday.The Independent Investigations Division is investigating the incident, in which a man who was allegedly having a medical emergency was bound by police. Officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a reported overdose, police said, where they found a man in the middle of the street in "medical distress."Police said the man was being restrained by a bystander when they arrived, and...
Howard County Dispatcher Recognized for Going Above and Beyond After Vague 911 Call
by Howard County Police Department HOWARD COUNTY, MD – On July 23, dispatcher Trish Geiman...
foxbaltimore.com
Motive not yet determined in shooting of No Shoot Zone activist
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Investigators with the Baltimore Police Department are still working to determine what led up to the shooting of a local community activist. Tyree Moorehead, 46, was shot near the corner of east monument and north rose streets in east Baltimore at approximately 9:40 a.m. August 3.
Baltimore leaders addressing how to combat carjackings
There has been an increase in carjackings throughout Baltimore City this year compared to this time last year, and it has left many residents terrified.
mymcmedia.org
Suspended Civilian Assistant Police Chief No Longer Employed with Montgomery County
Carmen Facciolo, the first ever civilian assistant police chief, is no longer employed by Montgomery County after being suspended in June 2022, according to county government officials. Facciolo was placed on administrative leave in early June, just one year after his appointment by County Executive Marc Elrich. In a virtual...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott addresses Baltimore City's extreme weather response after severe storms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost two days after Thursdays severe storms, just under 8,000 people across Baltimore are still without power. As of 11 a.m., 735 active outages were reported with 7,599 customers still affected. With high temperatures and more rain expected this weekend, Mayor Brandon Scott along with emergency...
foxbaltimore.com
Jury finds Baltimore City Schools discriminated against former principal
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A jury has found Baltimore City Schools discriminated against a former principal who sued the district for wrongful termination. Angel Lewis was hired as principial at Claremont Middle/High School in east Baltimore in 2016. She claimed in her lawsuit that North Avenue terminated her after she began reporting what she found at the school under the previous principal Kamala Carnes.
Police investigating workplace shooting in Southwest Baltimore, suspect still at large
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are responding to a workplace shooting at a Southwest Baltimore facility.One person was shot during the incident Friday afternoon at MPI Label Systems, located in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive, police said.One employee told WJZ that she hear four loud pops around 4 p.m. Staff pulled the fire alarm after gunshots rang out and ran outside believing that they would have a better chance of surviving an active shooter if they had multiple directions in which they could run.Employees have not been able to leave the active crime scene. They have been shaking and crying amid the flurry of police activity.Another employee told WJZ that he has worked for the company for over two decades and will never come back to work at that location. The employee said he and his colleagues have been unable to reach their boss following the shooting.The suspect fled the scene and is at large. Employees told WJZ they heard four gunshots, ran to the back of the warehouse, called 911, and then ran outside.This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Wbaltv.com
Police pursue hate crime charges after man caught on camera scribbling racist graffiti on church
GAMBRILLS, Md. — For the second time in less than a month, racist graffiti was scribbled on the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. Anne Arundel County police said officers are investigating the graffiti as a hate crime. Church officials discovered the vandalism around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in an area where food is widely distributed to people in need and often where the emotional and spiritual needs of the community are met.
Wbaltv.com
Lawyer of man who went to jail behind GTTF allegations talks settlement
Baltimore City is out nearly half $1 million after settling several police claims Wednesday, including acts related to the city's now-defunct police Gun Trace Task Force. The Baltimore City spending board approved funds to settle four lawsuits against Baltimore police officers, including a case for a man who claims the task force made up the story that put him behind bars.
WJLA
Special police officer shot to death during training session at Anacostia Library in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — "It's a very tragic situation," D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said to a group of reporters at a news conference Thursday evening. A special police officer is dead after she was shot during a training session conducted by a retired MPD officer at the Anacostia Library in D.C., according to Contee.
