ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Old tweets show new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety criticizing the city's Consent Decree

By Rebecca Pryor
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 8

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

BPD chief of staff named deputy commissioner of compliance

Baltimore police Chief of Staff Eric Melancon is being appointed as the next deputy commissioner of the compliance bureau. "The BPD has made significant progress over the past three and a half years, and I am looking forward to carrying on the work of advancing police reform and transforming the BPD into a law enforcement agency that the city of Baltimore can be proud of," Melancon said in a statement released by the department Friday afternoon. "I am honored to receive this appointment and I am grateful for this opportunity. I thank Commissioner Michael Harrison, Mayor Brandon Scott and all of the members of the BPD for their continued support."
BALTIMORE, MD
WNYT

Officer once charged in Freddie Gray case gets promoted

BALTIMORE (AP) — One of the six police officers who faced charges in the 2015 deadly arrest of Freddie Gray has been promoted from lieutenant to captain. The Baltimore Sun reports that Alicia White will serve as captain of the department’s Performance Standards Section, which conducts audits and inspections to make sure the agency is properly following its policies. She served in a similar role before her promotion Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man arrested on hate crime charges in church vandalism

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a 66-year-old man on multiple hate crimes charges after racist graffiti was discovered at a church in Anne Arundel County.The Capital newspaper reports that the graffiti discovered at Kingdom Celebration Center Wednesday followed a similar incident last month, when a racist slur was found on the church's doors before a food distribution one morning.Donald Eugene Hood Jr., 66, who has no fixed address, faces three hate crime charges and a fourth charge of malicious destruction of property in the most recent incident. Police identified him after reviewing surveillance footage from the church, according to a news release from the department.He was arrested Friday and was later released on his recognizance, the news release said.Police have not determined whether he was involved in the vandalism incident last month."I am appalled by these acts of hate targeting Black churches in our communities," County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement Wednesday.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Arrest of juvenile in brazen carjacking latest in growing problem

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police confirm an arrest has been made in the brazen and violent carjacking that left a delivery driver hospitalized. The arrest comes as the City is experiencing a spike in carjackings, with a nearly 50% increase compared to this time last year, City statistics show.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

Frosh's office to investigate death of man handcuffed during medical emergency in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An independent investigation will be conducted into the death Thursday of a man who was in the custody of Baltimore City Police and first responders, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Friday.The Independent Investigations Division is investigating the incident, in which a man who was allegedly having a medical emergency was bound by police. Officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a reported overdose, police said, where they found a man in the middle of the street in "medical distress."Police said the man was being restrained by a bystander when they arrived, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motive not yet determined in shooting of No Shoot Zone activist

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Investigators with the Baltimore Police Department are still working to determine what led up to the shooting of a local community activist. Tyree Moorehead, 46, was shot near the corner of east monument and north rose streets in east Baltimore at approximately 9:40 a.m. August 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deputy Mayor#Politics Local
foxbaltimore.com

Jury finds Baltimore City Schools discriminated against former principal

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A jury has found Baltimore City Schools discriminated against a former principal who sued the district for wrongful termination. Angel Lewis was hired as principial at Claremont Middle/High School in east Baltimore in 2016. She claimed in her lawsuit that North Avenue terminated her after she began reporting what she found at the school under the previous principal Kamala Carnes.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Baltimore

Police investigating workplace shooting in Southwest Baltimore, suspect still at large

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are responding to a workplace shooting at a Southwest Baltimore facility.One person was shot during the incident Friday afternoon at MPI Label Systems, located in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive, police said.One employee told WJZ that she hear four loud pops around 4 p.m. Staff pulled the fire alarm after gunshots rang out and ran outside believing that they would have a better chance of surviving an active shooter if they had multiple directions in which they could run.Employees have not been able to leave the active crime scene. They have been shaking and crying amid the flurry of police activity.Another employee told WJZ that he has worked for the company for over two decades and will never come back to work at that location. The employee said he and his colleagues have been unable to reach their boss following the shooting.The suspect fled the scene and is at large. Employees told WJZ they heard four gunshots, ran to the back of the warehouse, called 911, and then ran outside.This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police pursue hate crime charges after man caught on camera scribbling racist graffiti on church

GAMBRILLS, Md. — For the second time in less than a month, racist graffiti was scribbled on the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. Anne Arundel County police said officers are investigating the graffiti as a hate crime. Church officials discovered the vandalism around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in an area where food is widely distributed to people in need and often where the emotional and spiritual needs of the community are met.
GAMBRILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Lawyer of man who went to jail behind GTTF allegations talks settlement

Baltimore City is out nearly half $1 million after settling several police claims Wednesday, including acts related to the city's now-defunct police Gun Trace Task Force. The Baltimore City spending board approved funds to settle four lawsuits against Baltimore police officers, including a case for a man who claims the task force made up the story that put him behind bars.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy