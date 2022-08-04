ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stagnant weather pattern continues through the weekend

By Rob Elvington
WAAY-TV
The workweek might be coming to an end, but the heat and humidity is not leaving North Alabama anytime soon. With a bit less cloud cover today, highs are back in the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures could reach 100 degrees in a few spots, so use caution outside. Spotty showers and storms can't be ruled out this afternoon before fading after sunset. It stays warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.
