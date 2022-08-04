Stagnant weather pattern continues through the weekend

Read on www.waaytv.com
Warm weekend with scattered storms
The workweek might be coming to an end, but the heat and humidity is not leaving North Alabama anytime soon. With a bit less cloud cover today, highs are back in the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures could reach 100 degrees in a few spots, so use caution outside. Spotty showers and storms can't be ruled out this afternoon before fading after sunset. It stays warm and muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.
WAAY-TV
Rob Elvington's Thursday, August 4 North Alabama Weather Forecast
Seasonably hot with daily pop-up showers and storms Friday through this weekend. We finish the workweek with much of the same, Friday climbs back up to the low to mid 90s with another round afternoon pop-up storms.
WSFA
Pollen counts set to soar in Central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready for the pollen levels to soar? We’re guessing the answer is quite obvious: nobody. Unfortunately that’s exactly what will happen as August continues to progress along. Every year during the mid-August to mid-October period the weed pollen levels -- namely ragweed...
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
lakemagazine.life
Invasion of the Swim Buoys
Invasion of the swim buoys could describe this summer at Lake Martin, as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol and others have noted that hundreds of orange floating balls have appeared all around the lake this year. These unofficial buoys are allowed on the water to mark swimming areas near docks or shoreline; however, homeowners at Lake Martin have taken to using them to protect docks, boats and property in the absence of proximity regulations for large wakes.
apr.org
CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama
As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.
drivinvibin.com
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
Take Extra Caution on Lake Martin as it is Drained
For those who frequent Lake Martin in St. Martin Parish, you may soon have something new to look at in the lake. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is responsible for the lake's wildlife and fisheries, and they will be soon taking extra steps to improve the habitat of both.
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
WAAY-TV
Lake Guntersville starring in TV show
If you can’t make it to Lake Guntersville in person this weekend, you can at least get a good look at it on TV. The area will be featured on the show “Facing Waves” on Bally Sports Southeast beginning this weekend. It’s set to air 5 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12. If you’re searching online, it’s season 9, episode 4.
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Viewer Photo Album: Back To School 2022
Families across North Alabama are celebrating the start of the 2022-2023 school year. See their photos here, and add yours to the album by emailing it to share@waaytv.com!
tvliving.com
Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale
GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
WTOK-TV
West Alabama first responder in dire need of EMTs
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - NorthStar Ambulance in west Alabama has a little bit of an emergency of its own. The first responder is short of employees, real short by more than 20. NorthStar says it needs at least 15 people to become EMTs, and to help them to do just...
lakemagazine.life
Two down, one to go
In the past, holiday weekends in June and July have always been very busy on Lake Martin. The cool, clear, clean water of our Treasured Lake is a magnet for all who seek a getaway location to celebrate, recreate and make memories that will last a lifetime. While most everyone...
25 best places to retire in Alabama
The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
WTOK-TV
Trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver in south Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon. ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — 5 essential dishes every Alabamian should know how to make
The Alabama Tourism Department’s “100 Dishes to Eat Before You Die” roundup presents some of the tastiest bites being served at restaurants around Alabama. But while our state has no shortage of restaurants where you can relish a delicious meal, we’ve also got a hefty helping of outstanding home cooks. For our kitchen wiz readers, we’ve created another Alabama-food-focused collection. We enlisted the help of several Alabama food aficionados (chefs and restaurant owners, writers and a foodways expert) and asked them to share their picks for dishes that Alabama cooks ought to have in their recipe repertoire.
WSFA
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Alabama Treenware
The wheels of creativity spin at Lindsey Boothe's home woodworking shop. Boothe's business, Alabama Treenware, is based in her Madison garage. The full-time business is in addition to her full-time job as "mom." Alabama Treenware uses waste to fulfill the want. "The wood is local; it's all handmade," Boothe said....
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama still dealing with teacher shortage as new school year begins
TARRANT, Ala. — With students returning to the classroom for the new school year, Alabama is still faced with issues related to a nationwide teacher shortage. Erika Hughes, the new president of the Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers Union, said the shortage boils down to a lack of respect. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the full story in the video above.
