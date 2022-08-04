Two Names from the Uniswap Community Propose the Establishment of the Uniswap Foundation

Read on www.technopixel.org
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
blockchain.news
Core Scientific Sold 1,975 Bitcoins More That It Mined in July
Core Scientific, a major publicly traded cryptocurrency mining firm in North America, on Friday, announced its production and operational updates for July 2022. During the month of July, the firm mined 1,221 Bitcoins, as compared to 1,106 BTCs mined in June. The company also expanded its fleet of self-mining servers by 6% to 109,000 in July from approximately 103,000 in June.
