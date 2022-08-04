SIGNING OFF: Longtime WJAC news anchor Tim Rigby broadcasts final newscast

Read on origin.wjactv.com
WJAC TV
Paul Carpenter advances to AAABA semifinal; Martella's eliminated
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — One Johnstown team is still alive in the AAABA tournament, while the other has been eliminated. Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors defeated Cleveland Friday morning by a score of 5-3 in a game that had been delayed from Thursday night due to weather. Paul Carpenter will...
WJAC TV
New Orleans beats Johnstown Paul Carpenter to win AAABA title
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WJAC) — The New Orleans Boosters won their third consecutive AAABA Tournament title, and 18th overall, as they defeated Johnstown (Paul Carpenter) in Saturday night's championship game 5-1. Christian Zilli hit a solo home run for Paul Carpenter in the 4th inning to get the only run on the board for the hometown team.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History
In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
TV Talk: ‘A League of Their Own’ plays ball in Pittsburgh
All eight episodes of Amazon’s Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” premiere Aug. 12 in a binge release — and while most of the series filmed in Western Pennsylvania, don’t go looking for any local landmarks in the first hour. The show’s pilot...
WJAC TV
'She was living her dream:' Bishop McCort remembers former student killed in Indiana crash
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The Bishop McCort Crusher community is mourning the loss of 28-year-old Emma Thomson. She was killed in a car accident in Indiana State on Wednesday -- alongside Congresswoman Jackie Walorski -- who also died in the crash. Her former French teacher, Mary Clare Piatak, says...
Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host car cruise at Westmoreland Mall
Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh are gearing up to host their first car cruise, festival and fundraiser next week, rounding out their summer event series. The car cruise will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the casino parking lot at Hempfield’s Westmoreland Mall. In...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Pizza’s Free Pizza Friday a Hit Among Local Residents!
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday!. This week, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza. For...
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
tornadopix.com
A piece of American history is up for sale in Bedford, Pennsylvania
A one-of-a-kind motel is up for sale in Pennsylvania, but buyer beware: This American treasure requires more than $224,900 to purchase. Lincoln Motor Court is located along the famous Lincoln Highway, one of the oldest transcontinental roads in the United States where thousands of highway treasures – motels, gas stations, restaurants, and unusual attractions – once dug up.
wtae.com
Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty’s daughter has arrived!
We’re so excited to announce our Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 family has grown by one!. Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty and her husband, Bobby, have welcomed their daughter, Willow Marie. Willow was born Monday evening. Ashley says Willow is “the sweetest little thing” and has a full head of hair....
explorejeffersonpa.com
Penn Highlands DuBois President Announces Retirement
DUBOIS, Pa. – John Sutika, President of Penn Highlands DuBois, announced plans to retire on June 30, 2023. “I want to retire while I’m still young and healthy enough to enjoy spending time with my family and doing the things we like to do together,” said Mr. Sutika.
PhillyBite
Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Indiana County PA
Philadelphia, PA - If you enjoy waterfalls and natural settings, you should check out the beautiful Buttermilk Falls in Indiana County, Pennsylvania. This waterfall is 45 feet tall and is surrounded by scenic woodland. It used to be a family farm owned by Fred McFeely, the maternal grandfather of the popular children's television show "Mr. Rogers" and a frequent visitor of the area. There is a one-mile loop trail and a small picnic shelter. In 1995, the estate was donated to the county and set aside for its unique natural plant and animal communities.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Every vehicle tells a story at The Stroll car cruise in Ligonier
There was a story behind every antique, classic and custom ride parked around the Ligonier Diamond on Friday evening for The Stroll, the annual oldies-themed car cruise. Ron Webberking of Irwin dreamed of owning a 1940 Ford Standard Coupe since his high school days of reading car magazines. “They were...
WJAC TV
'Giving back:' LivRed Foundation hosts first 'Be Kind' event, plans to educate students
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — "Olivia was probably the kindest person you would ever meet. She was patriotic. She stood up against bullying. She was always a champion of the underdog. She was just the kindest person you've ever met. We wanted to keep that light." That's what Tracy...
PhillyBite
Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison
- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
WJAC TV
129th Western Pennsylvania Fireman's Convention comes to an end this weekend
Today marks the final day of the 129th Western Pennsylvania Fireman's Convention hosted by Somerset Volunteer Fire Department. Today's festivities included a morning "Battle of the Barrels," in which Shanksville Fire Department claimed a victory. But by far the biggest event was a parade that drove through Somerset borough. The...
wtae.com
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
Riverview Bible Church opens new location
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In November of 2018 the Riverview Bible Church was destroyed by a fire. Now almost 4 years later, the Riverview Bible Church has a new location in downtown Clearfield. Pastor Mark Eveleth and his family opened the new location last Sunday, July, 30th. The new location is located at 12 […]
wtae.com
Former W&J basketball coach sentenced to 20 years after admitting to threatening young girls
A former Washington County college basketball coach who was accused of threatening young girls on social media and trying to extort them has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Jacob Kolonis, who once coached at Washington and Jefferson College, lived in both Washington and Blair counties.
Crumbl Cookies to open region’s first cookie store with a drive-thru at The Block Northway
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Anybody who wants to skip the meal to get to dessert won’t even have to get out of their car for The Block Northway’s latest tenant. After establishing its first location in the region at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville in a deal announced last year, a franchisee of Crumbl Cookies has leased the former Jason’s Deli at The Block Northway, where it will set up a new cookie shop with a drive-thru.
