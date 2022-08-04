ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers coach Doc Rivers reveals Tyrese Maxey finally took first vacation

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

At this point, everybody knows about Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and his maniacal work ethic. The rising star is constantly in the gym and working on parts of his game in order to improve as an overall player.

His hard work has paid off. He is one of Philadelphia’s top players, and he’s coming off his second NBA season, during which he averaged 17.5 points and he shot 42.7% from deep. The young man has taken big steps during his career to help himself grow with the Sixers.

Coach Doc Rivers has been trying to get Maxey to take a break and the young man out of Kentucky finally did so over the summer. Rivers revealed on “The VC Show with Vince Carter” that it was the first vacation of Maxey’s life:

He’s the most impressive young player I’ve ever had in 21 years of coaching. So that’s how impressive he is. His work ethic, Vince, is beyond belief. I mean many times, already this summer at least two or three times, we’ve had to tell him to go sit down somewhere and go relax. He works with Sam Cassell and my son Spencer as they’re skill development coaches and he called Spencer two weeks ago because, like I guess like Ros (Gold-Onwude), he went on the vacation. The difference Ros is this is the first vacation he’s ever been on in his life is what he told us and I was like, ‘Wait, what?‘ he said ‘No, I’ve never been on vacation’ and he asked Spencer, ‘What do you do on vacation?’ True question like ‘What do you do on vacation?’ And Spence was like, ‘You relax.’ And he’s like, ‘For how long? For how many days? I mean, we’re going through a week. I can’t relax for a week.’

It is obvious that Maxey loves to be in the gym and work on his game. As he continues throughout his NBA career, his work ethic is going to be his biggest asset as he looks to grow and take more steps forward at the NBA level.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

