Read on www.jacksoncountypilot.com
Related
Jackson County Pilot
David Nestegard, 89
David Nestegard, age 89, of Jackson, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Jackson. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Osterberg Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Lance Isaacson will be officiating the memorial service. Burial will take place following the service at Hauge’s Cemetery.
Jackson County Pilot
Duane Spangler, 65
A Mass of Christian Burial for Duane Spangler, age 65, of Lehr, North Dakota, formally of Jackson, will be held on August 20th at 11:00 AM at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Jackson with Father Jonathan Fasnacht officiating. Burial will be at the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, Jackson MN.
Jackson County Pilot
Thram and Rosenboom Earn New Fashion Pork Night Wins at Jackson Motorplex
Inside Line Promotions – JACKSON, Minn. (July 29, 2022) – Christopher Thram and Jody Rosenboom posted victories on Friday during New Fashion Pork Night at Jackson Motorplex. Thram captured the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series main event as the track hosted the Barb Wieskus Memorial....
Jackson County Pilot
SIXTH AT STATE
Games for the Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team tended to come down to the wire all season long — and especially in the postseason. So three games that all came down to the final at-ba...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Rock Rapids Accident Thursday
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Ellsworth, Minnesota woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that a few minutes before 9:00 a.m., 39-year-old Amy Dammer of Rushmore, Minnesota was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, when she struck a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by 63-year-old Irene Gacke of Ellsworth near Casey’s General Store.
Jackson County Pilot
Hansen, Wilson win club titles
Jerrod Hansen has added another checkmark to his growing list of golf accomplishments: win back-to-back club championships at North Valley in Lakefield. Hansen shot a 36-hole score of 144 this past...
KEYC
Congressional race heats up in Minnesota’s First District
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - At an ethanol plant in Fairmont, Congressional candidate Brad Finstad (R) made the case Thursday that he knows the issues facing Minnesotans firsthand. “We farm. I have dirt under my fingernails. I drive a John Deere tractor,” Finstad said. “I wake up in the morning trying...
Jackson County Pilot
New building could house sheriff’s office/jail, host of government offices
A new 60,000-square-foot building to the south of the Jackson County Courthouse with a price tag in the tens of millions of dollars. The new home of the county auditor/treasurer’s office, recorde...
RELATED PEOPLE
myklgr.com
Two injured in collision near Windom Tuesday
Two people were injured when two vehicles collided near Windom Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William James Fossing, Age 63, of Excelsior, was driving a Toyota Sequoia eastbound on Highway 60. At the intersection with Highway 71, the Sequoia collided with a Chevrolet Impala driven by an otherwise unidentified 17 year old.
17-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash near Lake Crystal
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. -- A teenage driver was killed in a crash near Lake Crystal overnight, authorities report.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened along County Road 9 near Easy Street at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.The driver -- a 17-year-old -- was the only occupant of the vehicle when it ran off the road, striking a utility pole.The crash remains under investigation.
Southern Minnesota News
Truman bail bondsman accused of insurance fraud
A bail bondsman is accused of defrauding his employer and his clients. Jason James Mau, 52, of Truman, was charged Wednesday with two counts of felony insurance fraud in Martin County Court. According to a criminal complaint, the Minnesota Department of Commerce began investigating Mau in March 2020 after the...
Southern Minnesota News
Fairmont man charged in hit-and-run crash with scooter
A Fairmont man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash with a scooter than left a man with serious injuries. Ethan Taylor Meixell, 21, was charged Wednesday in Martin County Court with felony criminal vehicular operation for the July 18 incident. The crash happened at the intersection of Blue Earth Ave and Grant St in Fairmont.
Comments / 0