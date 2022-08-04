David Nestegard, age 89, of Jackson, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Jackson. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Osterberg Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Lance Isaacson will be officiating the memorial service. Burial will take place following the service at Hauge’s Cemetery.

JACKSON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO