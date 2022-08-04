ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily Mail

NBA superstar LeBron James' son Bronny could play in the Australian NBL next season in a massive boost for basketball down under

The Australian National Basketball League could receive a seismic boost in 2023 with the son of NBA future Hall of Famer LeBron James considering a move down under. James is one of the greatest players to ever grace the NBA and there are considerable debates over whether he or Michael Jordan lay claim to the title of the Greatest of all Time.
ClutchPoints

‘The Lakers are desperate’: LeBron James, LA slapped with brutal reality over Russell Westbrook saga by Shannon Sharpe

We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jazz could make another noteworthy trade?

Another Utah Jazz player could be getting picked off by the trade machine this offseason. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Saturday that veteran Jazz forward Rudy Gay is a candidate to be traded. Scotto notes that Gay, 35, is older and does not fit into Utah’s long-term rebuilding plan.
247Sports

How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?

When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Youngboy Teams Up With Kehlani On "My Go To"

After months of anticipation, NBA Youngboy emerged with the release of his highly anticipated new album, The Last Slimeto. The latest body of work from the Baton Rouge rapper boasts 30 songs in total, though he previously unloaded a third of it as part of a sampler pack. However, the remainder of the project came with some surprises as the rapper enlisted more features than expected.
BATON ROUGE, LA

