16-year-old becomes first female Eagle Scout in the Jackson Metro

WLBT
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, the Madison County community remembered two young lives that were tragically cut short. 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin and 15-year-old Armond Littleton died Monday morning in a vehicle crash. Littleton was laid to rest today, and Hoskin was laid to rest on Friday. Both teenagers had...
fox40jackson.com
Things To Know 8/5/22: 16-year-old Eagle Scout, emergency plane landing, cool back-to-school theme
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A teenage girl in the Jackson Metro has become one...
Friday Fur Babies: Meet Lillian
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This dog is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Lillian is about three-and-a-half-months-old. She’s expected to grow up to 60 to 70 pounds when she’s fully grown. ARF staff said she was […]
School supplies giveaway held at Jackson church
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of school supplies were given away at the new Vineyard Church in Jackson, complete with food, haircuts and entertainment. The event also offered COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who got their first, second or booster dose received a $50 gift card. Organizers say back to school events like these are so important […]
Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
WLBT
Canton families turnout for free school supply giveaway
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Department of Parks and Recreation is making sure kids are ready for the upcoming school year. Today, they hosted a back-to-school pop-up shop giveaway at the Canton multi-purpose complex. More than 500 families stood in line for free supplies. They received everything from backpacks and...
Jackson to host water distribution on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Saturday, August 6. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WTOK-TV
MHP cadet graduation ceremony held in Pearl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is adding new troopers to its ranks. The 66th cadet class are now official members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Thirty-one men and three women received their badges and diplomas at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl. Attorney General Lynn Fitch and...
WAPT
Jackson woman has a shot at national boxing title
JACKSON, Miss. — Forest Hill grad Adrian Jackson has a chance to win a national title in the National Golden Gloves tournament this month in Oklahoma. Adrian will compete in the super heavyweight class and already has the Mississippi Golden Gloves title. The opportunity she has before not only...
fox40jackson.com
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
JSU’s Day of Giving surpasses $500K goal
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) has exceeded their $500,000 Day of Giving Goal, which is their biggest fundraiser of the year. The university hosted their 8th annual JSU Day of Giving on Friday, July 29, which was themed as “1877: For Thee Culture.” The virtual event was held for JSU alumni, students, […]
Brandon High hosts back-to-school bash for students
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – With school starting on Friday, August 5 in the Rankin County School District, students and parents are excited about the start of a new year. Brandon mayor Butch Lee said this event was an opportunity to bring out the community and show students the amount of support they have. Students said […]
WLBT
The creative way Richland educators got kids excited about the first day of school
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - As thousands of students in Rankin County returned to school on Friday, Richland Upper Elementary educators found a neat way to get kids excited. Teachers and administrators decorated each hallway to represent a different decade. Even the teachers dressed up!. It’s a four-year tradition that everyone...
WAPT
City accepting bids to demolish old Jackson library
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is accepting bids to demolish a former library. The announcement came under the Community Improvement Division Demo Project, where it states bids are taking place for the cleaning and demolition of the property at 807 E. Northside Drive, the same location that once housed the Charles Tisdale Library.
WAPT
Several locations host back to school supply giveaways, health fair
JACKSON, Miss. — With students going back to the classroom, several back to school events have been planned for the weekend. Shady Grove M.B. Church will host a school supplies, vaccines and boosters event from 10 a.m. to noon. New Vineyard Church will host a back to school bash...
fox40jackson.com
American Airlines to become official airline of JSU Athletics
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – American Airlines has partnered with Jackson State University Athletics to become the department’s official airline. American Airlines will provide JSU fans with VIP rewards and benefits, which can be accessed by using their American Airlines AAdvantage number. The sponsorship will include providing private chartered...
WLBT
Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A victim of last week’s explosion in Madison County has died. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland confirms that Luke Perry Walker had succumbed, days after he was injured in a blast that sent six people to the hospital. Walker died on Thursday, according to...
WAPT
Madison County Schools welcome students back to class
MADISON, Miss. — For the first time in two years, Madison County Schools students are back to fully in-person classes. The first day for students was Thursday after two years of COVID-19 protocols. Parents at Mannsdale Upper Elementary said they feel comfortable sending their children back, especially after facing challenges with virtual learning.
WAPT
First-year teacher's infectious enthusiasm will welcome students
JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools parents and students get ready for a new school year, teachers are making their final touches, and some are welcoming students in for the very first time. Monday is the big day for JPS. Teri McDaniel, 26, has been taking advantage of...
Highest-rated steakhouses in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
