Knoxville, TN

Does Homeownership Affect Racial Wealth Disparities?

 3 days ago
WBIR

Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lonsdale neighborhood gathers to celebrate community and history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in the Lonsdale neighborhood gathered on Saturday to celebrate the community and its rich history. It is part of the neighborhood's annual Lonsdale Homecoming event. Cecelia McDowell, who is part of the organizing committee, said the event is meant to bring people together for a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Claiborne Progress

DeRoyal could face huge changes in the way it emits gases

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is giving the public the latest information it has about risks from air emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO) from commercial sterilizers. If legislation is adopted from this study, factories using EtO like the local DeRoyal plant could be facing some substantial changes in the way it does business.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Big changes in local political races

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Anderson County names new animal control director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anderson County has named a new director of Animal Care and Control. Damon McKenna started on Thursday in his new position as director. McKenna's hiring follows some controversy surrounding the previous director. The former director, Brian Porter, was accused of not having the proper license to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: GOP, incumbents win big on Thursday

Republicans and incumbents won big in Knox County’s general election on Thursday, with few Democrats or independents making strong showings in the polls, according to preliminary returns. Two exceptions were to be found in the five closely watched Board of Education races, where Democrat Katherine Bike appeared to narrowly...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Target purchases land in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the demolition of the K-25 building there were over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from the East Tennessee Technology Park. Environmental Management has coordinated clean-up efforts after the U-shaped K-25 building was demolished a few years ago. After removing the slabs from the facilities, there were samples of soil that were contaminated and needed to be replaced.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville Aug. 5-7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit nature center inspiring people who want to care for the Earth. The center has engaging education programs and outdoor experiences for people who want to learn more about the environment around them. Check out their Forest Bathing Workshop event where you can learn from an expert.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier County tasked with replacing Collin Shannon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- There will be a new face under center for the Sevier County Smoky Bears this season. Head coach Todd Loveday looks to 6-5 junior signal-caller Christian Hoffman to replace Collin Shannon, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. “He throws the ball really hard,” said outside linebacker Bryson Lane. “He’s getting […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
KNOXVILLE, TN

