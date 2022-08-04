ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Indicted: Abilene man accused of kidnapping woman from bus station, beating and raping her at local motel

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An Abilene man accused of kidnapping a woman from a bus station then bringing her to a local motel, where she was beaten and raped repeatedly, has been indicted.

Ricky Salgado was indicted Thursday on two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault in connection to the incident, which took place in April 2022.

Court documents state officers responded to a disturbance call at the Super 8 Motel when a housekeeper heard a woman screaming inside one of the rooms.

A man, later identified as Salgado, answered the door and officers noticed fresh blood on his pants. He then took off running toward an open field but officers were able to catch him.

One female, who officers say “had been beaten badly”, was found inside the room. She told police that she had come to town for a job interview on the Greyhound bus, and while at the bus station, there were men who were scaring her, so Salgado “offered to get her away from the bus station and take her to a safer place,” according to the documents.

He took her to the motel and once there, he locked her in the room, punched her, and strangled her multiple times, according to the documents. The victim also said Salgado formed her to perform sexual activities multiple times.

At one point, the documents state Salgado offered to take the victim back to the bus station, but he made her wear a face mask.

The victim says that Salgado noticed when she pulled it down, so he forced her back to the motel room and told her he would take her to Las Vegas and Mexico with him, and the victim was unable to leave.

When questioned by police, the documents state Salgado confessed to hitting the victim when the first arrived at the motel and again when she tried to escape. He also said the victim had sex with him so that she would not be further injured or killed.

Salgado now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling nearly $250,000.

