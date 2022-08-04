Read on www.bigcatcountry.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen Walters
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Related
FOX Sports
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener
The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
Yardbarker
Vikings Need a New QB2 Desperately
There is a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season for the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are certainly high for because of their new coach and scheme. Successes include the WR room as well as cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. Though there are issues among the offensive line and depth concerns among TEs, how are the backup QBs faring? Not great it seems.
‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2022 NFL season in the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although they lost 27-11, they got to see first overall pick Travon Walker in action. In his first taste of NFL action, he did not disappoint. Immediately in the first exhibition game of the season, […] The post ‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks Work Out 7, Including QB, Raiders Ex WR
A good time for the Seahawks to be "kicking the tires'' on street free agents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL・
Hall of Fame Game Live Thread: Raiders vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the 2022 campaign today here in Canton, Ohio at the Hall of Fame Game taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Time to Schein: Football is BACK with the Raiders Versus the Jaguars!
Adam Schein shares his expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders this season and believes they have a chance to be a top-four team in the AFC.
Tony Boselli appreciative of A+ support from Jags fanbase, organization
Not only will the spotlight be on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week as they compete in the Hall of Fame Game, but it will also be on their first-ever draft pick Tony Boselli. The Jags legend will finally receive his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the Enshrinement Ceremony will take place on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Raiders 27, Jaguars 11: Travon Walker Flashes in Hall of Fame Game
The Jaguars weren't able to find a preseason win on Thursday, but they did see several young players make impressive debuts.
Jaguars legend Tony Boselli gets his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Gold Jacket fit for Jaguars legend, Tony Boselli. The Gold Jacket Dinner was a night filled with National Football League and Pro Football Hall of Fame Legends, including the first official step for the Class of 2022 to be introduced into football history. Boselli and...
FOX Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff and several new faces on the roster. Can they be one of the surprise teams in the NFL next season?. Jacksonville lost 27-11 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Of course, the majority of the team's starters didn't take the field in what was its first preseason game of the year.
Comments / 0