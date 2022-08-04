Dodgers Announce Injury Update For Star Pitcher Clayton Kershaw

Who ever wrote this article is obviously unaware when they state, “Fans will be happy that it is not a arm injury”, that Kershaw has dealt with lower back injuries numerous times in the past few years. So, yes it is not a arm injury but Kershaw has had a lot of lower back pain injury that he has dealt with and missed a lot of games because of it. Before writing a article they should research Kershaw’s injury history and not make the statement they did. Lower back pain is not good for Kershaw. He was concerned recently with a lower back issue it may end his career.
