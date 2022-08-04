Read on www.wzzm13.com
Apple Picking Guide: 15+ Favorite Apple Orchards in West Michigan
Growing up, my favorite family outings were to local fruit farms, especially the apple orchards in Michigan. Today, when the crisp fall air settles in, my mind turns to apple picking, the yummy things we’ll make with our apples, and the other fun fall activities included in a visit to our local apple orchards.
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
A 'big baby' and a 'couch potato': Meet these adoptable pups in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — We visited the Muskegon Humane Society to meet Pugsley and Diesel. Pugsley is a cute little Shih Tzu mix with a big smile. “He originated from our shelter quite a few years ago and unfortunately, his owner had to go into the hospital. So, he was just returned last week,” Alexis Robertson, the Executive Director of Muskegon Humane Society, said.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hancock’s chicken brings Nashville heat to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hancock is serving up authentic Nashville-style hot chicken recipes right here in West Michigan. Located in a renovated service station on the corner of Wealthy Street and Fuller Avenue, Hancock is locally known for its delicious chicken recipes, classic Southern side dishes and refreshing slushy alcoholic drinks.
Harbor Humane to rehabilitate portion of beagles freed from breeding facility in Virginia
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County will be helping some of the beagles rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. It’s a story that made national headlines about 4,000 dogs saved from a facility where numerous animal welfare violations were found. Now,...
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Barbecue and X
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, the Kent County Animal Shelter has your new best friend. If you’re wanting to add a dog to you’re family, 4-year-old Barbecue is looking for a family to call his own. The...
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Multifamily developments still ‘healthy’ in West Michigan
According to a new report from a commercial real estate firm, the state of multifamily construction in West Michigan continues to reflect broader nationwide trends. NAI Wisinski Great Lakes recently released its biannual Multifamily Construction Pipeline Report for the West Michigan region. The report outlines the status of multifamily developments in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and the lakeshore for the first half of 2022.
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
swmichigandining.com
Monarca’s Ice Cream
Well…we were supposed to be kid free for a few days. My parents like to take the kids for a few days each summer back to their place in Illinois. We set it up this year so they would take the kids home after our weekend at my dad’s cousin’s place near Three Rivers.
The Hispanic Festival is back in Grand Rapids this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids tradition of more than 40 years is back downtown this weekend. The Hispanic Festival kicks off Friday evening at 5 p.m. in Calder Plaza and will have music, food, vendors and Hispanic culture all weekend long. Entry into the festival is completely...
Beer City Bung Hammers are back at LMCU Ballpark on Aug. 20
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps are appearing once again as their alter ego, the Beer City Bung Hammers on Saturday, Aug. 20. Starting in 2018, the Whitecaps have taken on their alternate persona for one home game each year, donning new uniforms with a new logo.
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
Old Sullivan Field scoreboard finds new home at Grand Rapids brewery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A sports landmark on the west side of Grand Rapids has a new home after longtime fans of the venue fought to keep it out of the junkyard. Paul Soltysiak, one of those fans, knows Sullivan Field. "I grew up across the street," he recalls.
It’s Rent Pay Day! Grand Rapids is 6th Most Competitive Rent Market in the Country
Moving to Grand Rapids felt like I was on a track tournament to finding the perfect apartment. I felt like I was racing against every single person in Grand Rapids. Thankfully, I found a fantastic space that is close to work. On average, a single apartment has as many as...
Mary Free Bed named in top 20 best rehabilitation hospitals in country
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases rankings of the best hospitals in the nation and Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids ranked in the top 20 of rehabilitation hospitals in the nation. Mary Free Bed ranked 17th in the nation and 1st in...
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
Buck Creek Preserve is an Urban Nature Park Ripe for Birdwatching, Deer Spotting & Wildflowers
Buck Creek Nature Preserve is for Nature Lovers who Don’t Want to Leave the City. Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round. Discover all the best birds, deer and other wildlife at Buck Creek Nature Preserve. People love this paved path through the woods right in the middle of Wyoming...
