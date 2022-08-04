ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudsonville, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.5 The River

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

A 'big baby' and a 'couch potato': Meet these adoptable pups in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — We visited the Muskegon Humane Society to meet Pugsley and Diesel. Pugsley is a cute little Shih Tzu mix with a big smile. “He originated from our shelter quite a few years ago and unfortunately, his owner had to go into the hospital. So, he was just returned last week,” Alexis Robertson, the Executive Director of Muskegon Humane Society, said.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Hudsonville, MI
Hudsonville, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Barbecue and X

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, the Kent County Animal Shelter has your new best friend. If you’re wanting to add a dog to you’re family, 4-year-old Barbecue is looking for a family to call his own. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Flowers#Sunflowers#Family Farm#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Multifamily developments still ‘healthy’ in West Michigan

According to a new report from a commercial real estate firm, the state of multifamily construction in West Michigan continues to reflect broader nationwide trends. NAI Wisinski Great Lakes recently released its biannual Multifamily Construction Pipeline Report for the West Michigan region. The report outlines the status of multifamily developments in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and the lakeshore for the first half of 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
swmichigandining.com

Monarca’s Ice Cream

Well…we were supposed to be kid free for a few days. My parents like to take the kids for a few days each summer back to their place in Illinois. We set it up this year so they would take the kids home after our weekend at my dad’s cousin’s place near Three Rivers.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Youtube
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy