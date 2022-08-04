Some Shreveport school zones to get speed enforcement cameras installed

Read on www.ksla.com
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Pack the Bus: Bossier Chamber of Commerce
SPD searching for suspects in string of carjackings. Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department remain on the scene of a two-alarm fire on Thursday morning. Minden Police Department (MPD) is looking for two suspects, a man, and a woman who robbed a convenience store with a semi-auto pistol. Abortion-rights march...
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KSLA
Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
KSLA
Supplies collected for 'Pack the Bus' event in Bossier
Video shows the large funeral procession for fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Following the funeral service, the procession took Bustos to Memorial Park Cemetery just outside of Tyler. 21-gun salute, flag presentation, final call for fallen Smith County deputy. Updated: 21 hours ago. Lorenzo Bustos was killed in action...
KSLA
5 tips for back-to-school clothing shopping on a budget
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Parents, the dreaded time of year is here, the time of year where you’re perpetually broke because you’ve spent all your money on back-to-school shopping, especially uniforms!. Experts estimate the cost of back-to-school spending for this year to be over $800. “Between school...
KSLA
SPD: June homicide suspect in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars, facing a murder charge in a June fatal shooting. Lloyd Cooks, 19, is charged with one count of second-degree murder. The shooting took place at 11:20 p.m. on June 25, 2022 at a gas station at the corner of Buncombe Road and W. 70th Street in west Shreveport.
KSLA
Hot and humid into the workweek, change on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More heat and humidity through the rest of the weekend but there is change on the way! Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s with a few clouds here and there. Sunday looks more like the same with highs in the mid and upper-90s. Heat index...
KSLA
What happens when nobody qualifies for an open position in an election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The qualifying period for the upcoming November election in Louisiana has ended, however, some open seats saw no qualifying candidates. “Depending on what the race is for, we notify the Secretary of State, who in turn notifies the governor, and the governor sets it in the next available court date if it’s applicable,” said Mike Spence with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court.
KSLA
Hot and humid to finish off the weekend, change on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Same heat, different day. Highs in the mid and upper-90s are expected for your Sunday and heat index values will make it feel hotter due to the humidity. There are isolated chances for showers and storms during the midday and into the afternoon hours, they should begin to clear out around 5 PM. Tonight, the mid-70s for lows and staying muggy.
KSLA
Leadbelly Grille fire on Greenwood road
Over 1,000 people applied to the program. The crash remains under investigation. Man sentenced in killing of Shreveport postal worker. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Greenwood resident concerned about tap water issues. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Multiple Greenwood residents...
KSLA
State Treasurer Schroder to address Minden Lions Club
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder will be a special guest at the Minden Lions Club. At 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, Treasurer John M. Schroder will be introduced by Lion Gene Reynolds, former Louisiana State Representative and State Parks Director. Schroder will speak on topics such as the responsibilities and divisions of the State Treasury and claiming unclaimed property.
KSLA
Webster Parish welcomes students back to school
KSLA
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, a man has been found guilty in the death of Hannah Sheffield. Demetrius McCoy, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Sheffield was gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10,...
KSLA
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for ATM burglary suspects
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects allegedly involved in an ATM burglary. On August 5 at 4:30 a.m. two Black males approached an ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam Strip in Joaquin. The suspects attempted to break into the machine.
KSLA
Ratchet City Music Fest will be showcasing local talent
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local musical artists will be featured at the Ratchet City Music Fest at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, and there are a lot of activities to look forward to. MC Circle productions presents its 5th Annual Ratchet City Music Fest at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds on August...
KSLA
CHRISTUS Kids Clinic says $350K donation will go toward much needed technology
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Aug. 5, the CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym received a $350,000 donation from Panda Express to help keep kids smiling for years to come. “Sometimes it’s not all smiles. This is hard work. We try to make it look like play, feel like play, but sometimes the work is hard. There’s sometimes tears of joy and there’s sometimes tears of happiness, but it’s all shared here,” said Kelly Matkins, program manager with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
KSLA
Pop up showers and storms to wrap week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking yet another hot and humid day across the ArkLaTex with a couple showers and storms mixed in as well for the region. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90, temperatures we expect to continue through the weekend and next week as a our pattern stays constant. Overall rain chances for the next week look fairly low until next Wednesday and Thursday when another disturbance could move through the region bringing some showers and storms.
KSLA
Flip N' Cheer and T3 Elite hosting Back to School Bingo Night
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - Get ready to yell ‘BINGO!’ for Back to School Bingo Night at the Mattie Lanier Richey Center in Atlanta, Texas. The event is being held at the Mattie Lanier Richey Center, 101 Sportsplex Drive, Atlanta, Texas on Friday, August 5th. The doors will be open at 5:30 p.m. and the bingo game goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include food, raffles, prizes, and more.
