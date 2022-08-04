'So Wholesome': Diplo Uses Chipotle Celebrity Card to Pay For 100 Customers

Read on www.newsweek.com
Related
Celebrities Appear To Be Removing Their 'Likes' From Johnny Depp's IG Post
Depp's Instagram post after his defamation trial victory over ex-wife Amber Heard has received more than 19 million likes—but some stars' likes have vanished.
Gena Tew Posts Old Pics With Celebs to Prove AIDS Story Isn't For Attention
"AIDS DIDN'T MAKE ME FAMOUS," the 27-year-old Instagram model captioned the TikTok post.
Buzz Off!: Kylie Jenner Battles 'Giant Fly' In Viral TikTok
Buzz off!Kylie Jenner is no stranger to featuring her famous family on her social media platforms, with her sister Kendall Jenner and her mother, “momager” Kris Jenner, often making cameos in her videos. Yet in late July, it seems the makeup mogul introduced fans to a new “friend” in a now-viral TikTok — a “giant fly” named Frederick. Kylie took to the video-sharing platform with a clip of her skincare routine, cleansing her face after finishing a shoot. “I was taking off my makeup and I decided to film a three-minute TikTok,” she explained, adding that the app is her...
Guy Fieri Was Never The Same After Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Guy Fieri: the man, the myth, the legend. What can we say about the human embodiment of a puppy dog — one that just finished chugging a case of full-sugar Red Bulls — that hasn't already been said? The fact that he often looks like a time-traveler from 2005 (the frosted tips, the Oakley-style sunglasses, the emo-esque arm bands) has been discussed ad nauseam, as has his unique zest for all things food-related.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
Johnny Depp Explained Homosexuality to Christina Ricci in 'Simplest Terms'
The actress said she didn't know what homosexuality was until Depp explained it to her.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend, Christina Pérez
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay from the Food Network has possibly found the one! Bobby Flay and his girlfriend, Christina Pérez, have been posting about their relationship on social media for a long time. Fans have observed that this relationship has positively impacted Bobby as he looks much happier now. After his last four relationships, fans are eager to know about Bobby Flay’s girlfriend, Christina Pérez. So, we reveal details about her in this Christina Pérez wiki.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woody Harrelson Writes 'Wholesome' Poem for 'Adorable' Baby Doppelganger
"It's not every day Woody Harrelson writes your daughter a poem," the baby's mother, Dani Grier Mulvenna, said.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
Lizzo tearfully reacts to video of little girl dancing to her song ‘About Damn Time’
Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"
The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
Emma Roberts Goes Full ‘Jewel Thief’ in Cutout Top, Split-Hem Pants and Buckled Lug-Sole Loafers
Click here to read the full article. Emma Roberts struck a pose in a sleek all-black outfit for social media — complete with vintage-inspired shoes. The “Tell Me Lies” producer posed on Instagram in her latest off-duty ensemble, featuring a pair of slim-fitting black pants with split front hems, cat-eye sunglasses and a small shoulder bag. Roberts’ ensemble gained an edge from Cotton Citizen’s black Capri Cut Out shirt, a long-sleeved cropped top with a ribbed knit texture. Adding a slick finish to the $175 top were an asymmetric neckline and diagonal front cutouts cinched with small buttons. Though Roberts’ specific...
Woman Bashed For Refusing to Pay Full Share of Vacation Rental With Friends
Mumsnet users shut down the poster for complaining that she had to pay for a bedroom for the four days she could not attend her girls' vacation.
Puppies Escape as Husband on 'Night Duty' Falls Asleep in Funny Viral Video
"The mum trying to figure out what has happened and you can see her piecing it all together," one user responded.
When to Expect 'Bullet Train' to Be Released on Streaming Services
"Bullet Train" follows Brad Pitt's assassin Ladybug as he has to fight for his life after encountering other killers on the train journey from Tokyo to Kyoto.
Internet Sides With Boyfriend in Couple's Home Expense Debate: 'Mooching'
"The amount of money he has is irrelevant," one commenter assured. "You ARE taking advantage of him."
Man Bashed for Yelling at Girlfriend for Baking Food His Mom Wouldn't Like
"She doesn't need to cater to your mother solely," one user reminded the OP.
Guy Fieri Appears To Put Hot End of Cigar in Mouth at Concert, Puzzles Fans
"Does he lick both sides of the cigar?" asked one fan on Twitter, as footage of the Food Network star watching Rage Against the Machine went viral.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
930M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0