Husker Mash: Who's a 'shiny car?' Wait, what is Rahmir all doing? How's the senior like his new nickel?

Things learned and things still pondered so far in Husker fall camp
In three weeks there will be actual evidence on the table and the conversations around Nebraska will be a lot more ... animated? Here's guessing. Football season tends to do that – be it good or bad for your local lads. In three weeks there will be real takes...
Countdown to Kickoff: 21 days until Nebraska football
Nebraska opens its 2022 schedule Aug. 27 in Dublin against Northwestern, and our Countdown to Kickoff series will feature players whose uniform numbers correspond with the number of days remaining until that matchup. Next up at No. 21 Noa Pola-Gates. THE BASICS. Position: Defensive Back. Class: Sophomore. Size: 6-foot, 180...
Applewhite continues to push in neck-and-neck competition at running back
The competition to be Nebraska’s starting running back has by all accounts been a neck and neck battle between several backs through the first eight practices of fall camp. Running backs coach Bryan Applewhite — a longtime horse racing fan — compared it to a triple crown race with no competitor pulling ahead. Other days, Applewhite said, the battle is like a 1990s NBA Slam Dunk competition, with each athlete bettering the one before him.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry gives his takeaways from stop at Nebraska
Big Ten Network is back with its annual stops around the B1G throughout fall camps. On Thursday, it was a stop in Lincoln to take in practice with head coach Scott Frost and Nebraska. On Friday, BTN analyst Joshua Perry provided his 3 key takeaways from that visit. His first...
The rundown on what Scott Frost said Friday about Husker fall camp progress
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost likes the zip on Casey Thompson's passes and in his team with the opener against Northwestern now just 22 days away. In a Friday post-practice meet-up with the media in which he publicly said what most were assuming – Thompson is the favorite for the starting QB job right now – Frost also expressed good vibes about how his team as a whole is getting after things.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Women’s Basketball: 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule Released
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team earlier this week announced the full 2022-23 non-conference schedule for the team. Four teams from Power-Six leagues headline the schedule, with the opening matchup set for an intrastate clash in Lincoln on Nov. 7. The Huskers will host one exhibition game on Oct....
AthlonSports.com
'Clear Leader' Reportedly Emerges In Nebraska Football's Quarterback Competition
In perhaps a make-or-break-it year for Scott Frost, he has to get the quarterback competition right. With Adrian Martinez off to Kansas State, who will the Cornhuskers turn to? A "clear leader" has emerged. Per Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network, Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the "clear leader"...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
BTN analysts offer thoughts on Huskers during trip to Lincoln
The Big Ten Network and its team of analysts kicked off their annual road trip across the conference on Thursday in Lincoln, checking out Nebraska's morning practice. There is plenty of new players and coaches around the Husker program this fall, and Dave Revsine and Gerry Dinardo made sure to point out the new faces at Nebraska -- highlighting Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Trey Palmer among others on the trip.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network host weighs in on Nebraska QB battle, names 'clear leader'
Nebraska began 2022 fall camp with a quarterback battle. A pair of transfers, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, opened as the top 2 signal-callers. The Big Ten Network was in Lincoln to check out practice, and analyst Dave Revsine weighed in on the competition. Revsine tweeted Thursday that Thompson, a...
KSNB Local4
Kayla Caffey transferring to Texas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska Volleyball player Kayla Caffey announced on Friday that she’s transferring to the University of Texas. The middle blocker had an opportunity to play one more season at Nebraska, but entered the transfer portal on July 29. Caffey made the announcement on instagram Friday...
klkntv.com
Nebraska native making his mark on BMX
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska native Jacob Thiem, 21, is a rising star in the sport of BMX. He began riding when he was 7 years old after moving to Kennard, a small town just north of Omaha. Jacob grew up riding bikes with friends every single day during...
kmaland.com
Former Creighton player Saunsoci re-hired as assistant
(Omaha) -- Former Creighton player and assistant coach Chevelle Saunsoci (Herring) is returning to the women’s basketball staff. Saunsoci was hired as an assistant after spending the last two seasons in the Omaha area, working with underserved youth. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
klkntv.com
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
klkntv.com
What does Kansas abortion vote mean for Nebraska?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kansans were given the opportunity Tuesday to decide whether their state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. Voters sent a resounding message that they did not want lawmakers to restrict abortion access in Kansas. As of Wednesday afternoon, the vote stood at 58.8% for No to 41.2% for Yes, according to the Associated Press.
klkntv.com
Speaker Hilgers now pursuing 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska, according to Sen. Hunt
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska may be moving away from a proposed total abortion ban. State Sen. Megan Hunt said on social media late Wednesday night that Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers is currently calling each member to ask if they will sign a letter to support a special session for a 12-week abortion ban.
KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
19 of the Best Family Restaurants in Omaha
Eating out with the family is no easy feat – ask any parent, and they will say the same. When visiting a new location, it may be tempting to stick to drive-throughs and fast-food joints, but you are likely to be missing out on some amazing experiences. Omaha is...
WOWT
Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Cool down at the top ice cream spots in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Summer has arrived in full force, and with it comes the sweltering Nebraska heat, oppressive humidity, and the insatiable desire to remain in the comfort of air conditioning as much as possible. That is, except, to venture out and enjoy the ultimate way to counteract...
