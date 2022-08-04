Husker Mash: Who's a 'shiny car?' Wait, what is Rahmir all doing? How's the senior like his new nickel?

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost likes the zip on Casey Thompson's passes and in his team with the opener against Northwestern now just 22 days away. In a Friday post-practice meet-up with the media in which he publicly said what most were assuming – Thompson is the favorite for the starting QB job right now – Frost also expressed good vibes about how his team as a whole is getting after things.

