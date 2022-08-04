Dawson Springs teachers hoping for normal school year

Read on www.14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
EVSC goes back to school next week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many students are enjoying one more summer weekend. On Monday, EVSC students with the last names “A” through “J” have their first day. The corporation is doing a split start for students. They started that during the pandemic to cut down on...
Madisonville, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Madisonville. The Crittenden County High School football team will have a game with Hopkins County Central High School on August 05, 2022, 17:00:00.
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.
WBKO
Logan County celebrates freedom at annual Emancipation Celebration
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration has brought in hundreds of locals and visitors to Russellville to celebrate freedom. The 8th of August is recognized as Emancipation Day for many communities in our part of Kentucky. In Russellville, the Emancipation Celebration included a parade on...
Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Middle School will not start its school year in the new building as planned. Daviess County Public School officials say that after several meetings, they have decided that beginning the school year in the new location will not be possible. Originally, the school year...
Book about UE basketball plane crash nominated in 2022 Indiana Authors Awards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A book about the University of Evansville tragic plane crash involving the 1977 basketball team has been nominated for the 2022 Indiana Authors Awards. According to a press release, the 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards announced the shortlist of books eligible for top...
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - There’s reported flooding in Muhlenberg County. Officials say there’s at least one water rescue. We now know the names of the men killed in the Evansville double homicide. It happened on Lodge Avenue Wednesday night. A Russian court ruled Brittney Griner was guilty of drug possession...
Riverboat cruise set to dock in Evansville on Aug. 8
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy. Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends...
WTVW
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
wkdzradio.com
Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville
Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
whopam.com
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
wkdzradio.com
Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified
Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
Tri-State celebrates German roots with two festivals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In pockets around the Tri-State, things have been a little bit extra black, red and gold with Strassenfest in Jasper, as well as Volksfest in Evansville, helping people celebrate their German heritage. At Volksfest in Evansville, organizers think there are a lot of things to enjoy.
Boonville man accused of child molestation
An affidavit from the Evansville Police department says a Boonville man is accused of molesting a four year old girl.
Flooding reported in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A lot of rain fell over western Kentucky Friday morning. We’re told there was at least one water rescue in Central City and no one was hurt. We know crews are watching low-lying areas on South and North Second Streets.
Former UE baseball star Tanner Craig signs with Otters
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After five seasons of delighting Aces fans, University of Evansville slugger Tanner Craig will stay local to begin his professional career, signing with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League. One of the best to ever put on an Evansville uniform, Tanner Craig concluded his Aces...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Greenville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a man injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 65-year-old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville was southbound when a medical problem caused him to lose control and run into a ditch at the intersection of Rozelle Avenue.
