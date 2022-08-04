ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

Dawson Springs teachers hoping for normal school year

By Robinson Miles
14news.com
 2 days ago
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EVSC goes back to school next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many students are enjoying one more summer weekend. On Monday, EVSC students with the last names “A” through “J” have their first day. The corporation is doing a split start for students. They started that during the pandemic to cut down on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Logan County celebrates freedom at annual Emancipation Celebration

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration has brought in hundreds of locals and visitors to Russellville to celebrate freedom. The 8th of August is recognized as Emancipation Day for many communities in our part of Kentucky. In Russellville, the Emancipation Celebration included a parade on...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

More stores are expected to come to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - There’s reported flooding in Muhlenberg County. Officials say there’s at least one water rescue. We now know the names of the men killed in the Evansville double homicide. It happened on Lodge Avenue Wednesday night. A Russian court ruled Brittney Griner was guilty of drug possession...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Riverboat cruise set to dock in Evansville on Aug. 8

Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy. Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
OWENSBORO, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville

Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map

Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified

Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Tri-State celebrates German roots with two festivals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In pockets around the Tri-State, things have been a little bit extra black, red and gold with Strassenfest in Jasper, as well as Volksfest in Evansville, helping people celebrate their German heritage. At Volksfest in Evansville, organizers think there are a lot of things to enjoy.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Flooding reported in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A lot of rain fell over western Kentucky Friday morning. We’re told there was at least one water rescue in Central City and no one was hurt. We know crews are watching low-lying areas on South and North Second Streets.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Former UE baseball star Tanner Craig signs with Otters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After five seasons of delighting Aces fans, University of Evansville slugger Tanner Craig will stay local to begin his professional career, signing with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League. One of the best to ever put on an Evansville uniform, Tanner Craig concluded his Aces...
EVANSVILLE, IN
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Greenville Road Crash

Police have released the name of a man injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 65-year-old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville was southbound when a medical problem caused him to lose control and run into a ditch at the intersection of Rozelle Avenue.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

