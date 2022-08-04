ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

What Equifax’s credit score miscalculations mean for consumers

By Nexstar Media Wire, NerdWallet, Amanda Barroso, Lauren Schwahn
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zjEQ_0h5ILg6h00

( NerdWallet ) – Equifax, one of the three major credit bureaus, announced that a computer coding error resulted in the miscalculation of credit scores for consumers in a three-week period between March 17 and April 6. For 300,000 consumers, the error shifted credit scores as much as 25 points. The changes to credit scores did not show up on credit reports, Equifax said in a press release.

While the error caused scores to shift in positive and negative directions, a 25-point drop in your credit score could do some major financial damage, especially if you’re on the cusp of one of the credit bands . For some consumers, that could mean less access to financial services and products like car loans and home mortgages, as well as credit cards with good terms.

We spoke to credit experts and consumer advocates to nail down what you should be doing in the wake of this Equifax error. From checking your credit score to contacting lenders, we’ve got you covered.

How to tell if you were affected

It might not be easy to determine if you were affected by this Equifax error. “To the naked eye, a consumer would never know they were impacted, to the good or to the bad,” credit expert John Ulzheimer said in an email.

Equifax says it’s “collaborating with our customers to determine the actual impact to consumers,” although it’s unclear how or when they will notify the impacted customers, if at all.

“This is not the consumer’s fault,” says Chi Chi Wu, an attorney at the National Consumer Law Center. “And it is outrageous that an error by Equifax harmed consumers and now they have to go back and fix it.”

Next steps for consumers

Follow these steps to help safeguard your score in the wake of the Equifax error:

Review any notices related to denied applications during this period

If you applied for a car or home loan or a credit card between March 17 and April 6 and your application was denied or you had to pay more — potentially as a result of this miscalculated score — you might have some recourse if you received one of the documents below:

Adverse action notice: If your application was denied, you should have received an adverse action notice . Federal law requires creditors to tell you why your application was denied and which bureau they got their information from, so it’s important to review this letter to understand better if the coding error impacted you.

If you were declined “because of things that showed up on your credit report, if it has to do with your credit score in some way, shape or form, then it’s worth going back and pulling a copy of your credit report and your credit score,” says Bruce McClary, senior vice president of communications for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. It’s also worth “finding out what credit score the creditor was using to evaluate you,” he says.

Risk-based pricing notice: If you applied for a loan or credit card during this period and were given less favorable terms (e.g., higher interest rates), you should have received a risk-based pricing notice.

If consumers applied for a credit card or loan during this time and did not get one of these two notices, then, according to Ulzheimer, “they were not denied and they were not adversely approved with disadvantaged terms.”

Check your Equifax credit report

Checking your credit report should be your next step. Here, you’re looking to see if a hard inquiry — or a request to check your credit — shows up. This “hard pull” is confirmation that you applied for credit during the three-week time frame when the error went undetected by Equifax.

Disputing the error with Equifax is not an option since the miscalculated scores did not appear on credit reports. “There wasn’t an error on their Equifax credit reports that required an investigation and correction,” Ulzheimer said. “This was a programming error that wasn’t impacted by how a consumer acted or paid their bills.”

Contact your lender and Equifax

If affected, contact your lender and ask it to reassess your application or loan terms.

Getting rate changes on a credit card will be easier than changing the terms of a mortgage or car loan, according to Wu.

If you believe you may have been affected, you can also try calling Equifax’s customer service at 1-888-378-4329.

Be on the lookout for a message from Equifax

Keep an eye out for further communications from Equifax. “The onus is on the credit bureau to notify the people who were impacted and provide some course of action that people can take to address any issues that stemmed from this mishap,” McClary says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Six injured, one fatality, after car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A fatal car accident that occurred on Thursday along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott left one five year old dead, and seriously injured six others that were in the car. Investigators with the New York State Police discovered the person driving the vehicle, 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, lost control of […]
WOLCOTT, NY
WWLP

5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNET

The Worst Credit Card Mistakes You Should Stop Making

There are several important benefits of using a credit card to shop. You can earn rewards, build your credit and take advantage of travel points and perks. But while shopping with a credit card can be convenient, there are also certain risks you need to be aware of. If you...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Consumer Credit#Credit Bureaus#Credit Score#Business Industry#Linus Business#Equifax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
MarketRealist

What Happens When You Overpay a Credit Card?

With the high inflation, now isn't the time to accrue credit card debt—you should be working to pay it all off. But what happens when you overpay your credit card?. Overpaying your credit card debt shouldn't be confused with overspending your card’s limit, or “maxing out” the card. If you go over a card’s limit with a purchase, the transaction may be declined or the card lender may raise the limit for you. Although this may sound good, because it was a forced limit raise, your credit score will likely be impacted.
CREDITS & LOANS
ConsumerAffairs

Equifax hit with lawsuit over credit score errors

It didn't take more than a day for a class action lawsuit to wind up in Equifax’s lap after the consumer reporting agency admitted that it had provided inaccurate credit scores to lenders of millions of consumers. The lawsuit stakes its claims based on the the Fair Credit Reporting...
FLORIDA STATE
TechSpot

Equifax sent out incorrect credit scores, blames it on "coding issue"

Facepalm: Given Equifax's less-than-stellar history of massive data breaches, insider trading, and class-action lawsuits, one would imagine the company is very careful not to do anything that would further damage its reputation; yet here we are. The credit-reporting giant says it provided incorrect credit scores on US consumers seeking loans during a three-week period earlier this year, something it blames on a "technology coding issue."
CREDITS & LOANS
CBS News

U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers

One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Investopedia

Equifax Error Results in Denied Loans, Higher Interest Rates

During a three-week period this year, Equifax, one of the nation's top three credit bureaus, provided inaccurate credit scores to lenders on millions of consumers seeking credit cards, mortgage and auto loans, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal. The problem, described as a "technology coding issue" by Equifax,...
CREDITS & LOANS
CBS News

How to check your credit score

If you're planning to take out a loan or credit card – or you're simply looking to get better interest rates in general, your credit score will almost always come into play. Checking your credit can help you discover more about your financial well-being and what you can qualify for.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy