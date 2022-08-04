Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star

Read on www.kget.com
Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — Despite water restrictions imposed on Rio Grande Valley residents due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from irrigation canals beside for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned. At a canal south of the town of Mission on Thursday, trucks...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
California expats are making this city unaffordable, housing analysis shows
DENVER (KDVR) — California transplants – many of them with relatively deep pockets – have played an outsized role in the blazing spike in Denver-area home prices, data from Redfin shows. Redfin, a national real estate brokerage firm, released data last week that shows a national pattern...
Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican hopes to reclaim a crucial governor’s seat in swing-state Wisconsin this year long appeared to rest on Rebecca Kleefisch, a former TV news anchor who spent eight years as former Gov. Scott Walker’s heir apparent and vowed to continue his sharply conservative policies. Then a wealthy construction company owner jumped in, dumped $12 million of his own money into the race and won Donald Trump’s backing.
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
