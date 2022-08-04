Baldwin’s new security system can cut time to initiate school lockdown to 5 seconds

Read on www.fox10tv.com
WALA-TV FOX10
Home-school expo highlights available resources in Baldwin County
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Home-schoolers are also gearing up for the new school year and in Robertsdale on Saturday, there was a one-stop shop to check out all of the resources available to home-schooled students in Baldwin County. Organizers said they’re all about helping parents and students on their home...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Public Schools gear up for start of new school year
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin county public schools are gearing up for the new school year. Friday’s systemwide institute was held at the Foley Event Center and FOX10′s Byron Day helped was there to help pump the teachers up. More than 4,000 school system employees across Baldwin County...
MCPSS security system alerts schools to emergencies at push of a button
As the new school year starts, the Mobile County Public School system says they are doing what they can to make all of their students and staff are safe during the school day.
Teacher Institution pep rally kicks off Baldwin Co. school year
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)– The Baldwin County School System hosted their annual teacher institution on Friday, Aug. 4. The final countdown is on for the first day of school for Baldwin County. Kicking off the new school year is the annual Baldwin County Board of Education pep rally to get the teachers ready and excited. Teachers […]
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
‘Charity is love’ as volunteers help students prepare for Baldwin Co. school year
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This is the last weekend of summer break for Baldwin County students. Volunteers with local nonprofits were busy this Saturday to make the burdens for parents a little lighter. It’s a big turnout this year at the annual “Back to school Bash.” The annual event is organized by The Chosen […]
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
utv44.com
Mobile Fire hiring second Medical Services Director, first woman in the position
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Dr. John McMahon retired as the Medical Director for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department after 31 years at the end of June, Dr. Jason Eversull was named as his replacement. Now the Mobile City Council will consider a contract to hire a co-director for the...
Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida teen dies from injuries sustained in Baldwin County wreck
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Navarre, Fla., teen critically injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Baldwin County died Thursday at an area hospital, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 about five miles east of Loxley. The youth was critically injured when the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man suffers accidental gunshot wound, authorities say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities responded to the Walmart off Rangeline Road in Tillman’s Corner Saturday afternoon after a 38-year-old man reportedly shot himself accidentally. The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. No further details about the incident or the man’s condition were available. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
Dauphin Island named one of ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island was selected as one of 13 ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’ in a Fodor’s Travel report, a travel guide. Among the 13 beaches highlighted, Dauphin Island was the only beach in Alabama and one of three in the southeast including Crescent Beach in Sarasota, Fla. and Shell […]
WPMI
Saraland woman says Kali Oka Road overdue for repairs, part of it in Prichard city limits
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A major thoroughfare off Highway 158 is causing a lot of attention, but for the wrong reasons. A woman reached out to NBC 15 and said Kali Oka Road is in desperate need of repairs. It is a county road however, the part she's talking about is in the city limits of Prichard.
Active death investigation in Flomaton: ALEA
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in Flomaton Wednesday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the FPD responded to an “emergency call,” on Wednesday, August 3 and found Dwight Dixon, 52, dead […]
Daily Beast
It’s Way Too Hard to Put Up a Monument to Lynching Victims
Just off a street corner in Mobile, Alabama, a historic marker spells out the grisly details of Richard Robertson’s 1909 lynching. The real story told between its embossed metallic lines is about a community’s death grip on mythology and why these memorials are needed. For nearly a year,...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
WALA-TV FOX10
Sporting event held as part of Compass II Life’s back-to-school bash
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County public school students head back to class Wednesday, Aug. 10. To get the students ready, the group Compass II Life held its annual Basketball Battle of the Bay, taking on local officers with the Daphne Police Department. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon was on hand for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
