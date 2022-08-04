'Today We Pounced': How AMC's New APE Shares Can Fight Off 'Prophets Of Doom Rooting Against' Company

Read on www.benzinga.com
House of the 'House of the Dragon' Is On Fire: Why Is Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Tanking?
Since being spun off from AT&T Inc. T, media company Warner Bros. Discovery WBD has seen shares fall. An earnings report and a new strategy shift are sending shares down further Friday. Here’s what happened and what could be in store for Warner Bros. Discovery. What Happened: Second quarter...
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
A Look At Amazon As The Stock Prepares To Tackle Market Bull Cycle Indicator
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN was trading about 1.3% lower on Friday in consolidation after soaring up over 18% between July 28 and Thursday, which was in response to the company printing a second-quarter revenue beat. Although shares of Amazon have increased significantly as of late, market bear Steve Weiss became a...
'The Flash' Movie Still Set For Release Despite Ezra Miller's Controversies
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently teased the film's upcoming release, in spite of Miller's arrests and various allegations against the star.
