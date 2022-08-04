'Today We Pounced': How AMC's New APE Shares Can Fight Off 'Prophets Of Doom Rooting Against' Company

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Inmode Ltd INMD is good company, but people hate the medical device firms. When asked about AMMO, Inc. POWW, Cramer said, "I know it’s a little bit of a far field in terms of where you are versus what it is, but Dick’s DKS is my favorite in that group."

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO