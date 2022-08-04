Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said a jury convicted Jermaine Thomas for the 2020 murder of Nicholas McBryde. Thomas said the incident occurred on June 6, 2020, at Club Forever on U.S. Highway 231 south of Brundidge. According to published reports, “Several shots were fired in a parking area across the highway from the club and three men were injured. Nicholas McBryde died as a result of the shooting. Two victims were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries.”

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO