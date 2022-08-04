Well drilling business sees uptick in demand as more resident seek water options

Read on www.kiiitv.com
Harbor Bridge Project delays frustrate nearby residents who were rushed our of their homes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shawn Bice is one of many residents who were rushed to leave their neighborhoods so progress could be made with the new Harbor Bridge Project. Bice is a part of the relocation program, but is having to spend another $45,000 by another remortgage and higher taxes. He said it's a little rough for a lot of people.
Officials say current Harbor Bridge is safe to drive on, inspection expected later this month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the future of the new Harbor Bridge uncertain, some Corpus Christi residents have expressed concerns about the current Harbor Bridge and whether it is safe to use. The current Harbor Bridge was built back in 1959. At the time it was the largest project...
Coastal Bend shoppers take advantage of tax-free weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just halfway through tax-free weekend, Academy Sports and Outdoors is already packed. Store Director Ashley Rivas said she and her team were ready for the surge in customers as they make their way through every department. "We want the kids to go back and feel...
Emergency Connectivity Program gives $2.4 million in grant funding to Corpus Christi Public Libraries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Libraries received $2.4 million in grant funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program on Friday. The grant was given to provide 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots with 5G internet service to public libraries for a 12-month period. Library sponsors who are without access to high-speed internet can connect to the hotspot devices for personal use and educational purposes.
New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says
TxDOT released the contents of a letter it sent bridge developer Flatiron Dragados on July 15. TxDOT said the developer was not taking steps to fix its design error.
Grant from Department of Transportation to help with air services in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Texas cities were awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation totaling $1,750,000 on Wednesday. DOT received 48 applications from 30 states to receive money from the $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program. The grant was awarded to 25 communities in 20 states.
South Padre Island Seashore prepares for hatchling release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to release more sea turtles on Tuesday, August 9. The release will be set for 6:45 am. The event will take place at Malaquite Beach located behind the visitor center. Before driving out to the location, spectators are asked to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163. This is because there is a chance the event could be canceled or delayed.
Rising sea levels affecting Corpus Christi surfers, experts say climate change is to blame
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Texas beaches continue to fill with more people every year, experts say there is less room than ever for them as tides rise. The Surfrider Foundation puts Corpus Christi on it's list of top-10 popular surfing destinations that is, "slowing becoming un-surfable due to the effects of climate change."
Beeville Main Street bolsters Beeville ISD supply closet
Beeville Main Street has begun hosting its own back to school drive for the children of Beeville. This drive is primarily designed to gather clear backpacks and clear handbags for all Beeville Independent School District schools in accordance with BISD’s new clear bag policy. Beeville Main Street Director Melissa...
Are you eligible for a water exemption waiver? Residents could qualify depending on criteria
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people may not know that under the City's Stage 1 drought restrictions you can make a request for an exemption. Residents need to detail how the drought restrictions will cause unnecessary hardship, damage, harm or be a threat to health and safety. Since the...
Sinton, Odem Fire Departments respond to 2 grass fires on Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton Fire and Odem Volunteer Fire Department's responded to two grass fries on Sinton's north and south side. No one was displaced by the fire, but an abandoned home on the property was lost completely. They're reminding everyone that San Patricio County is still...
Hotel assessment fee to go toward marketing tourism in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An extra two percent assessment fee on hotel rooms in the city starts being collected as of Monday. The extra money, agreed on by hotel operators, will help in marketing Corpus Christi around the world. "This assessment will be for any hotel in the city...
TWIA decides not to raise insurance rates at annual board meeting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association held their annual board meeting on Monday in Galveston. The big topic at hand was discussions regarding a potential rate hike. During the meeting it was decided that there would be no rate hike for windstorm insurance, according to state...
Corpus Christi mayor gives State of the City Address
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling it a "new and unprecedented era of progress," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo delivered the annual State of the City Address at the American Bank Center. In her second yearly address since becoming mayor, Guajardo highlighted street repair, recognizing it as a top priority.
Natural gas tank explodes in Aransas Pass, injures three people
No property was damaged in the explosion -- investigators still are looking into what exactly caused the explosion.
Wednesday marks 52 years since Hurricane Celia made landfall in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aug, 3. is a day that makes many Coastal Bend residents stop and reflect on where they were, and what they were doing as Hurricane Celia made landfall. Wednesday marks 52 years since the storm hit near Port Aransas as a category three major hurricane...
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?
First I would like to start off by saying I was today years old when I realized that Whataburger isn’t just a Texas thing anymore, and I am truly distraught about that. But no matter how many orange A-frames go up in other states, Texas will always be home to the greatest burger chain in all of creation, and we'll always have that to be proud of. In fact, we're home to the biggest Whataburger location in the world.
PORT LAVACA, Texas – Here are four top headlines you can read in The Port Lavaca Wave this week. Two Calhoun High School graduates were arrested in Hawaii and charged with aggravated identity theft along with three other federal charges. The criminal complaint against Gwynn Darle Morrison, aka “Julie...
Marina time-limit violators risk $500 fines
A crackdown on watercraft hogging public docks by the ramps at the Dennis Dryer Municipal Harbor is underway in Port Aransas, and it is causing waves for a jet ski operator who complains the new 20-minute limit for use of a slip is unfair to her. Shandi Williams of Gettin’ Salty Watersports said that 20 minutes is insufficient time for […]
