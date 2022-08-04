Floydada woman to serve 25 years after convicted for death of 18-month-old daughter

Read on www.kcbd.com
everythinglubbock.com
Woman accused of murder, stealing turned deadly, indicted
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted Maria Rodriguez, 20, for the July 8 murder of 35-year-old Michael Rozboril. Rodriguez was arrested July 10. The deadly incident was originally described as a hit-and-run collision. However, police later said it was “an intentional act.”
KCBD
Lubbock woman missing since May 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for a 42-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since May 13, 2022. Investigators have reason to be concerned for her safety. The woman, Soccoro Crouch is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5...
‘Do everything we can’ 12 arrests made in Operation Lubbock Tornado investigation
In total, 466 addresses were investigated, and of those, twelve were arrested. Lt. Brady Cross with LPD said that’s an overwhelmingly good number and low percentage.
Plainview PD investigates assault with a handgun
PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating an aggravated assault with a handgun that occurred Monday night. Read the full release by PPD below: On August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a fight at the IHOP Restaurant at 701 Interstate 27. Officers […]
Another Random Shooting in Lubbock? Help Police Find the Culprit
On the morning of Sunday, August 7th, yet another Lubbock man was the victim of a seemingly random shooting. Police responded to a call of shots fired near East 42nd Street and Avenue A a bit after 2:30 a.m. There they found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
Report gives new details in arson at Lubbock Schlotzky’s
LUBBOCK, Texas — An offense report by the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office offered new details on an arson at a Schlotzky’s location in Lubbock on August 1. According to the report, there were two separates fires set. One was in the kitchen and the other was in the owner’s office. The owners provided an image […]
KCBD
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
everythinglubbock.com
Zoe Campos murder confession will not get thrown out, judge rules
LUBBOCK, Texas— A judge will not throw out the confession of Carlos Rodriquez in the murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos, according to the Lubbock County District Attorney. The defense team for Rodriquez attempted to get his confession thrown out in a Lubbock courtroom on Thursday. Rodriquez admitted in November...
Police investigate report of man ‘exposing’ himself at Lubbock school playground
The suspect was arrested on charges unrelated to the playground incident and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to police reports.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Slaton police may change police dispatch
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. EMS took one person to the hospital with moderate injuries. Officers found the suspects at a nearby apartment complex. Details here: 3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting. FBI executes search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago estate.
KCBD
Trial for accused killer of Zoe Campos to start in 10 days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man who confessed to killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos is headed to trial, and his confession will be admissible in court. On Thursday, 140th District Court Judge Douglas Freitag denied all motions filed by the attorneys for 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez and set a trial date for August 15, 2022. Rodriquez confessed to killing Campos back in 2013.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on motorcycle crash Saturday in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Ricardo Sanchez, 37, was transported to University Medical center after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash Saturday. According to the Lubbock Police Department, Sanchez was traveling westbound on the access road in the 1600 block of North Loop 289. He reportedly lost control of the...
KCBD
Drunk driver receives probated sentence, 120 days in jail after manslaughter conviction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Maxwell Ezell was handed a 10-year probated sentence and 120 days of jail time for a manslaughter conviction in the death of Tanya Jones in 2017. In the early morning hours of March 12, 2017, in the 6200 block of 19th Street, a Camaro driven by Maxwell Ezell struck the back of a Mazda being driven by Tanya Jones at an extremely high rate of speed before rear-ending another vehicle stopped at the northbound stop sign of 1900 Kewanee. Jones was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD said Sunday morning shooting turned fatal
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a Sunday morning shooting in the area of East 42nd Street resulted in the death of one victim. Police said Brandon Lloyd, 22, was found shot and was transported to the University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
KCBD
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Sunday morning shooting in East Lubbock that left one person dead near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. The LPD Communications Center received a call for service for shots fired in the area of East 42nd Street...
KCBD
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing, Can You Help?
One of the worst things for a parent is for their own child to go missing. Too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39...
One injured after shooting Monday afternoon, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue. One person suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The call was initiated just before 1:00 p.m., LPD said. Three suspects were located and arrested, according to LPD. Police had no further information as of […]
