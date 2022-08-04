Crews contain brush fire which triggered evacuations in part of Canyon Country

Read on www.foxla.com
signalscv.com
Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway
A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
Santa Clarita Radio
UPDATE: Canyon Country Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures
UPDATE (3:35): Evacuation boundaries have been reduced between Commuter Way and Bouquet Canyon Road as the fire reaches 20-acres. UPDATE (3:20 p.m.): The Canyon Country brush fire has grown past 15-acres. Commercial buildings including Schooner’s Bar and Grill, on the south side of Soledad Canyon Road between Commuter Way and Magic Mountain Parkway are being evacuated.
signalscv.com
Update: Power out in Canyon Country
A power outage in Canyon Country on Friday night left many customers still without power Saturday morning, according to Jeff Monford, senior advisor at Southern California Edison. Monford said he did not know how many were initially without power, when the outage first occurred, but said 144 are still without...
foxla.com
Vehicle crashes into Mar Vista home, sparking fire
LOS ANGELES - A home in Mar Vista caught fire after a vehicle crashed into the home. Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue just before 11 a.m. Firefighters knocked out flames and eventually pulled the car out of the home. The Los Angeles Fire Department...
foxla.com
6 killed, 7 injured in fiery crash as car runs light, slams into cross traffic in Windsor Hills
New surveillance video shows a Mercedes speed through a red light at a Windsor Hills intersection, causing a fiery crash that killed six people.
One dead, four injured in Palmdale crash
One person was killed and four people were hospitalized this afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale.The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Peters said.Preliminary information indicated a vehicle making a left turn from 55th Street East to Palmdale Boulevard crashed into two vehicles, said Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.One of the injured was airlifted to a hospital and three were transported by ambulances, Martinez said. A news videographer at the scene said the person killed in the crash was a 70-year-old man. He said that two people, rather than one, were airlifted.The videographer also said the car making the left turn was a Mercedes GLE 350, which was rear-ended by a Nissan Maxima that also crashed head-on into a Mazda CX. He said the Nissan driver was killed, his passenger was critically injured and two people from the Mazda were the airlifted patients.He added that one person declined transport to a hospital.
foxla.com
Authorities begin to identify victims killed in fiery Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - Authorities Friday began to identify the victims killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in Windsor Hills that left six people dead, including an infant and a pregnant woman, and eight others injured. Los Angeles County Fire Department...
Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after car slams into Mar Vista home, reports say
Records from the California Department of Motor Vehicles and police sources confirm to ABC News the car involved in the incident is registered to Anne Heche.
mynewsla.com
Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking
As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Foothill Road [Santa Paula, CA]
Traffic Collision on Aliso Canyon Road Left One Fatality. The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on Foothill Road, west of Aliso Canyon Road. According to investigators, a man driving a 2000 Honda Accord crossed the opposing lanes and collided head-on with an eastbound 2010 Ford Fusion. Both drivers were transported...
Canyon News
Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
L.A. Weekly
Lucas O’Dell Dies in Solo-Car Collision on State Route 138 [Lancaster, CA]
1 Child Dead, 2 Injured in Traffic Accident on 300th Street. The incident occurred around 11:55 a.m. along SR-138 and 300th Street West on July 28th. According to reports, for unknown reasons, a gray Ford F-250 drove off the roadway into the dirt and rolled over before landing on its roof.
foxla.com
Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site
LOS ANGELES - Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and...
Authorities identify construction worker killed in South Los Angeles
An employee at a construction site who was killed while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck in the South Los Angeles area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
Escaped inmate prompts large scale manhunt in West Hollywood
The inmate who escaped from custody in West Hollywood on Friday morning has been caught, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Pike, was located in the 6300 block of Glade Avenue in Woodland Hills Friday evening as of 6:10 p.m.Pike is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. According to LA County Sheriffs, the suspect reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was...
L.A. Weekly
Martin Contreras Killed in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash on Sierra Highway [Lancaster, CA]
59-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Collision near Avenue I. The incident happened around 12:51 a.m., just north of Avenue I. Per reports, Contreras was riding along the highway when he was fatally struck by a white GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon then fled the scene without rendering aid to the injured man.
Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday
A man died Tuesday afternoon while watching his dog at the Trancas Dog Park. Initial reports suggest the man, believed to be in his 60s, died while visiting the park with his German shepherd. Witnesses said the man had been talking to other park goers just minutes before he apparently lost consciousness. Responding authorities declared […] The post Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Avenue J [Lancaster, CA]
Motorcyclist Dead in Traffic Accident on 65th Street West. The accident happened at Avenue J and 65th Street West on August 1st, around 10:38 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, police said the involved Honda failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into the motorcyclist. Moreover, the motorcyclist suffered...
