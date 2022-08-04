Mile of Music kicks off Thursday with new and returning artists and fans

APPLETON – Mile of Music launched Thursday at 11 a.m. with sunny skies and an assortment of music up and down College Avenue.

Although the weekend hadn't arrived quite yet, venues filled up with crowds that grew as the afternoon progressed.

Some attendees got an early start to the four-day festival to make the most of their time.

Jane and Alan Wagner, of Rockford, Illinois, first came to Mile of Music in its first or second year, and have since been "at least five or six times," Jane Wagner said.

Each year they come to the festival, the couple decides to stay longer — this year, for the first time, they're here for all four days.

Although they have a home in Green Lake, about an hour's drive from Appleton, the Wagners booked a hotel room to fully enjoy the festival. They have a long list of artists they plan to see — some names they know from previous Mile of Music festivals and others they've researched and hope to hear.

“I think Mile of Music’s a great place to meet new artists," Jane Wagner said. "You fall in love with them and you just continue to follow them. That takes you back to Mile of Music every year, but then you start following them on tour when they come into your local area."

Alan Wagner said the challenge is figuring out the schedule of all the artists they hope to see.

“We have groups we’ve been following for years, so we want to see them multiple days," he said.

Gretchen De Dee of Appleton came out to Mile of Music shortly after noon to see Side Pony, an Americana duo from Nashville, perform on an outdoor stage at the patio behind Jim's Place and Wooden Nickel.

De Dee first learned about the band through her ex-boyfriend, who met them in Nashville last summer and recruited them to perform at the Appleton Beer Factory.

De Dee, who has lived in Appleton for about 15 years, has been to Mile of Music multiple times. Side Pony is just one of the bands she looked forward to seeing.

“The awesome thing about Mile of Music is that you get to see bands from the area that you know and love, but you also get to see a lot of new bands that you wouldn’t normally be able to see," she said. "And it’s a way to discover new music, which is awesome."

The excitement of getting introduced to new artists at Mile of Music is not only felt among attendees, but the festival's musicians as well.

WILLIS, an Nashville-based indie band, is a Mile of Music newcomer. It's also the group's first trip to Wisconsin.

The band members — Murphy Billings, Glenn O'Steen, Will O'Steen, Edward Armstead and Trey Murphy — said they're looking forward to hearing music from other artists at the festival, including Arkansas-based rock band Brother Moses.

WILLIS has one performance on each day of Mile of Music. The band, along with manager Trevor Barnes, walked along College Avenue together early Thursday afternoon, taking in different venues.

"It’s been an amazing experience as we’ve gotten into town," Murphy, the band's guitarist, said.

Crowds Thursday afternoon filled in seats at both the louder, outdoor venues as well as Mile of Music's "listening rooms," which require attendees to silently give their full attention to artists during their sets.

The listening rooms provided a unique, music-focused atmosphere. Venues like the Bose Listening Lounge at the Hilton Clubhouse, Copper Rock Coffee Company and the Lawrence Memorial Chapel offer an intimate dive into artists sharing their original songs and the stories behind them.

Jane Wagner said one of her favorite parts of Mile of Music is the opportunity it provides for audience members to talk with musicians. She said the artists she has met at the festival over the years are "very down-to-earth people."

Alan Wagner agreed.

“It’s the greatest music festival we’ve been to in 40 years," he said. "Great artists, a lot of fun, great venues.”

Mile of Music begins around 11 a.m. each day and wraps up Sunday night.

