ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LOOK: Kyrie Irving Sends Out A Tweet About Brittney Griner

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQeFA_0h5IFuZj00

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet about Brittney Griner on Thursday. Irving has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.

On Thursday, a Russian Court sentenced former WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison.

Bleacher Report: " A Russian court has found Brittney Griner guilty on drug smuggling and possession charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison. She will now await negotiations between the US and Russia."

After the news came out, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet to the President and Vice President.

Irving: "What is truly happening with our Queen @brittneygriner @POTUS @VP ? Please give us an Update."

ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn added more context to the situation going on in Russia with Griner.

Quinn: " BREAKING: Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years by Russian court. Daunting but expected sentence. Effectively closes 1st chapter in her detainment and moves her fate to the diplomatic world. Real length of detention will be however long it takes to reach deal between US & Russia. Also fined 1 million rubles, equivalent of roughly $16,500 US"

The situation is definitely severe and scary, and tons of people are speaking up to try and bring her back home.

Irving is one of many NBA players to send out a tweet in her support.

The NBA also released a statement from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Engelbert: "Today's verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained. The WNBA and NBA's commitment to her safe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States."

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Has 4-Word Brittney Griner Message

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison this Thursday. This conclusion to her Russian trial was expected, but it still sent shockwaves through the sports world. Shortly after Griner's sentence was announced, ESPN's Robert Griffin posted a four-word message on Twitter. "BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME," Griffin...
NBA
SPORTbible

Justin Bieber offers to help Brittney Griner get out of prison

Justin Bieber has offered to help get Brittney Griner out of prison following the news that the WNBA star had been handed a nine year sentence. Back in February, the American basketball player was arrested at a Moscow airport after Russian police found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her bags.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today

On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Cathy Engelbert
Outsider.com

Trevor Noah Unleashes on Brittney Griner’s Russian Prison Sentence: ‘Get the F–k Out of Here’

Making headlines all over the world, WNBA star Brittney Griner received her sentencing after she was caught with less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in a vape cartridge. Taken into custody, the situation grew dire as the basketball player faced up to 10 years in prison for supposedly smuggling drugs into Russia. After pleading guilty and with a team of lawyers at her side, a Russian judge handed down a whopping 9-year sentence to Griner. Stunned, like many, the internet erupted with comments and criticism. It didn’t stop there either as the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah chastised the entire Russian government and mocked President Vladimir Putin.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Russian Court#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy