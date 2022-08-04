ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Family Of 11-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Police At State Fair Believe His Civil Rights Were Violated

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDTwh_0h5IEef800

Police brutality has become a thing that many Black and Brown people have sadly come to expect will happen, or at the very least prepare for it just in case.

A Black boy hanging out with his white friends at the century-spanning California State Fair was singled out and attacked by police according to his Elk Grove family that’s now claiming civil rights were violated as well.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Opinions seemed to be rather harsh for 11-year-old Elijah Hunter, who according to his mother was “covered in blood” following his encounter with authorities. “They [Cal Expo police] knew that they injured him because they provided the first-aid before we even made it to Kaiser hospital, where he received further treatment,” said Cynthia Martin, contradicting what Cal Expo spokesperson Darla Givens called a “small cut.” She also claims Hunter was attempting to steal items from fair vendors, climbing over a safety fence and actually putting himself in danger of being hit by a roller coaster ride. The responses seen above on Twitter are starting to make a bit more sense now.

Greater Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams spoke in defense of the civil right violation claim, questioning the Cal Expo cops’ behavior by stating, “What makes him different from any other 11-year-old? I’ll tell you what it is. He’s Black. He’s a Black man, a Black male. It doesn’t matter your age when it comes to this society and law enforcement. You are treated differently.”

Keep reading for some, well, rather interesting developments in the case below, via KCRA 3 :

“Cal Expo officials said that when their policies are violated, fairgoers are asked to not return and sign a document agreeing to such.

The family is asking for the names of the officers involved to be released along with body camera video. They are also asking for the officers to be terminated.

KCRA 3 asked the family for photos of the injuries, but they refused to provide those. However, in photos that they sent to KCRA 3 last week, he had a bandage on one of his elbows and a visible blood stain on his shirt about the size of a nickel.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

There seems to be two things working at once, where a child may have been wrongfully targeted being that he wasn’t alone, but also a preteen doing bonehead stuff that many kids his age do out of pure immaturity.

Question: Did he deserve the excessive force, or was there any to even begin with? Let us know which side you believe in this developing situation.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxygen

NJ Mom Accused Of Killing Toddler Son Because He Was Getting In The Way Of Her Affair Found Guilty

A New Jersey woman has been found guilty of killing her toddler son and not guilty in a murder-for-hire plot to have a witness in the case killed. Heather Reynolds, 44, was convicted by a Camden County jury on Thursday on charges related to the 2018 murder of her 17-month-old son, Axel, according to county prosecutors. The married woman was accused of using methamphetamines hours before suffocating the child with a cleaning wipe.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car

Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Williams
Oxygen

Murder Victim Ron Goldman's Sister Wants Gabby Petito's Family To Talk About The Media Circus

The sister of high-profile murder victim Ron Goldman would like to speak with the family of Gabby Petito about the media frenzy surrounding the young woman's case. Kim Goldman, 50 — a victim’s advocate and author — launched a new podcast entitled “Media Circus” in June to explore the media coverage of high-profile crimes through conversations with the relatives of crime victims whose cases faced intense media scrutiny.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen

A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Civil Rights#State Fair#Kcra#World#Kaiser#Cal Expo
The Independent

Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre

A Parkland school shooting survivor has testified that Nikolas Cruz told him to “get out of here” before the massacre.Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest in US history.“I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands,” Christopher McKenna said.“I was stunned and he said to me “get out of here, things are about to get bad”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacreHelicopter scours sea after swimmer goes missing in EssexUvalde bodycam shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TheDailyBeast

Brothers Aged 10 and 14 Turn Themselves in After Gruesome Traffic Cone Slaying

Two brothers, aged just 10 and 14, have turned themselves in to Philadelphia police after video allegedly captured them among a group of kids who beat 72-year-old James Lambert to death with traffic cones on June 24. Video of the incident, which went viral upon its release Friday, showed the group smiling, laughing and recording on cell phones as Lambert fled for his life. Authorities said Lambert died a day later at a local hospital from head injuries and the children fled. Police said no formal charges have been filed yet against the two brothers, who handed themselves in Monday, and their identities were not released. The other five involved—two boys, three girls—have not been arrested. Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore told CBS 3 that a meeting between homicide detectives and the boys’ attorney is scheduled, and police hope to learn the names of the other children involved then.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'My son was George Floyd before George Floyd': Family of black teen, 19, who died after being held to ground by three Maryland cops for six minutes in 2018 slams police for arrest

The family of a 19-year-old black man who died in Maryland police custody in 2018 says his 'unreal and unnecessary' death split the community along racial lines. Anton Black died after he was chased by white police officers and held to the ground for six minutes outside his family’s home in rural Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, MD
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

422
Followers
467
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy