Back-to-school anxiety is normal. Here are ways you can help your kids cope.

Read on news4sanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
How to get your children back on regular sleep schedule
SAN ANTONIO – News 4 is here for you and when it comes to getting ready for a new school year which includes getting children back on a regular sleep schedule. That can be challenging after the summer months filled with late nights and family vacations, but when it comes to learning sleep is essential.
news4sanantonio.com
'Mucho Gusto' focuses on improving health and wellness for teenagers
SAN ANTONIO - Local teens are invited to a free event focused on improving their health and wellness. "Mucho Gusto" runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Whitley Theological Center off Oblate Drive. It is hosted by Texas Public Radio and San Antonio Metro Health. There...
news4sanantonio.com
Dietitian shares insight on good nutrition for kids as they get ready for back-to-school
SAN ANTONIO - We're here for you as you get ready to start sending your children back to school for the start of a new year and good nutrition is a great way to make sure kids can keep focused while learning. We spoke to a dietitian from University Health...
news4sanantonio.com
Southside ISD welcomes back teachers with time travelers' guests for Convocation Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Southside ISD Education Foundation and its sponsors welcomed a couple of guests who just came back from a time-traveling adventure for Convocation Day. Marty McFly and Doc Brown came in the famous DeLorean to welcome back educators at Southside ISD. The time travelers visited Southside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Some schools will resume free and reduced lunch program after free pandemic waivers end
After two years of pandemic waivers, some schools will now be charging for meals once again. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even take-home meals have been free for everyone the last two years because of those federal waivers, but the program ran out in June. Schools that had free and reduced...
news4sanantonio.com
Back to School Bash
Back to school is here and there are so many kids in need during this time. Jimmy Robles with last chance ministries joins us today with how they are helping. Take a look for more details. Back 2 School Bash. August 6. 12-4 PM. 303 Dartmouth St. San Antonio. Ticket...
news4sanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes
SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admissions starting Monday
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for some last-minute plans for you and your kids before the new school year, how about visiting the number 1 zoo in Texas for just ten dollars?. The San Antonio Zoo is reducing its price next week to end your summer break on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
New numbers call into question whether Texas invests enough in child welfare training
SAN ANTONIO – Year after year, Bexar County has some of the most alarming case counts of abuse and neglect in the entire state. The Trouble Shooters uncovered new numbers calling into question whether we’re investing enough in caseworker training. Mercedes Losoya’s bright smile hid the beatings and...
news4sanantonio.com
The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
news4sanantonio.com
VIA Link to make ride-sharing more efficient for transit customers
SAN ANTONIO - Residents on the South side now have access to a new on-demand ride-sharing service, which aims to make their commute easier. Via Metro Transit customers can now share rides in the area, as well as book trips outside a fixed route. Via Link will cost the same...
news4sanantonio.com
Estancia Cares: Cocktails for a Cause
All month long you can purchase a cocktail for a cause at Estancia del Norte Hotel benefiting the World Heritage festival as they help preserve a piece of our city's history- The San Antonio Missions. Take a look for more details!. ESTANCIA CARES. at Estancia Del Norte Hotel. Now Through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
Local football programs proceeding with caution amid record breaking temps
SAN ANTONIO - With the record breaking heat waves we've seen in Texas this year local high school football coaches and trainers are having to take a little extra caution with practices. August means one thing in Texas: football!. But in a year that's seen multiple heat records broken due...
news4sanantonio.com
Scholarships awarded to over 100 students at the Ray Feo Luncheon
SAN ANTONIO - Several scholarships were awarded during the Ray Feo Luncheon over at the University of Incarnate Word. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were given out to more than 100 deserving area students today. For El Rey Feo and his Royal Court, the work that goes into Fiesta is...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Adrian Barcenes
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 15-year-old Adrian Barcenes. Adrian was last seen back on April 29 on the city's Southeast Side along Vinsant Circle not far from SE Military Drive. "He never returned from shool, his guardians do no know...
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels residents with extremely high energy bills
"I think every Texan always prepares for summer months to have higher utility bills," says New Braunfels resident, Alexandria Stephenson. Who says she has conserved as much as possible, when she noticed her energy bill continued to soar every month. San Antonio residents have felt the heat directly, with high...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Sports Fit Family Challenge Finale!
The San Antonio Sports Fit Family Challenge is wrapping up, but you can still be a part of the grand finale. Sara Tovar joins us live with all the details. Take a look to learn more!. San Antonio Sports Fit Family Challenge. Fit Family Challenge Finale 5K. Saturday, August 6,...
news4sanantonio.com
Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Three large wildfires have sparked in Hays County within the last week. Multiple crews are working to get the latest fire under control near Wimberley. The Hermosa Fire has burned 35 acres and is 5% contained. The Hermosa Fire started around 6 p.m. in the...
news4sanantonio.com
Fish City Grill hiring staff for new location coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A seafood restaurant is preparing to open a third location in San Antonio, but first they're looking for new employees to staff it. Fish City Grill is adding a new location at The Shops at South Rim. The new upscale shopping center is coming to the northwest corner of Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson. Fish City Grill will open the new restaurant on August 29.
news4sanantonio.com
SA Film Festival
The San Antonio film festival kicked off yesterday with local and international filmmakers leading the way to educate the community on the art of film making and serve as a platform for artists to showcase their talents. Adam Rocha the Executive Director and Co-Founder is here today with more! Take a look for details!
Comments / 0