Local pools announce final summer hours as school approaches
TEXAS, USA — The 2022-2023 school year is gearing up to start, which means pools, spray grounds and splash pads around West Texas are counting down the days until they close for the season. For the City of Midland, the Doug Russel Swimming Pool and Washington Aquatic Center both...
Odessa staple is making its way out to Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One Odessa restaurant is expanding and serving up the community out in Midland. Almost everyone in Odessa knows the restaurant’s curbside bistro and Chef Alejandro Barrientos. Recently though, the chef has brought his cooking back over to midland for the first time in years. Before...
20 Things To Do In Midland Tx
Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
Midland Airpark to host free and interactive aviation event
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland Airports Department is hosting its free and interactive “Fly into fall” event from 9 am to 2 pm on August 27th at Midland Airpark. Guest will also get to take part in the “Run for the Runway” running event that kicks off earlier that morning, hosted by […]
Local Residents Say This Is What They Would Miss About West Texas If They Ever Moved Away-Do You Agree?
It never fails, someone you know moves away and within a few months, they're saying I sure miss this restaurant or that business. Because let's face it, even though some of us complain on the daily that there ain't a dang thing to do in Midland-Odessa, there are still some things you would genuinely miss if you moved away.
Local non-profit to host Christian music festival
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Thriving United Inc. is inviting the community out for a night of worship at HopeFest 2022. The Christian music festival takes place from 4 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, August 27th at the Midland Horseshoe Arena. Guests can expect to see live performances from the group Unspoken, Christian artists Britt […]
Manor Park senior resident becomes Tik Tok famous
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Manor Park senior resident has become Tik Tok famous for her storytelling videos. Torchy Swinson is growing in fame on the online platform… but she doesn’t want people to think she’s a big deal she just says telling her stories, gives her something to do.
A new development over in Midland for homeless people
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One organization in Midland is helping those without a roof over their head get back on their feet. Fields Edge is an organization that promotes human dignity by building homes for the homeless and empowering a lifestyle of service. Husband and wife John-Mark and Briana Echols...
Basin Bites: Limon con Chile cooks up authentic cuisine from south Mexico
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – There’s no shortage of great Mexican food in the Basin, but Limon con Chile offers cuisine you may not see at every restaurant. Chef Leobardo Garcia opened Limon con Chile eight months ago with the goal of bringing authentic southern Mexican food to the area. “A lot of people, when they […]
Midland Soup Kitchen holds free clothing giveaway
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen has been holding its free clothing giveaway from Aug. 3-5. The event takes place each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 1401 Orchard Lane in Midland. For more information about the event, people can go to the Midland Soup Kitchen...
Midland county ranked nationally for purchase power
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Smart Asset’s the City of Midland ranks as one of the top counties in the nation for purchasing power. In their annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. Midland county ranked second in the state of Texas, and sixth overall among all U.S. counties with an average annual salary of just under 80,000 a year.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center to host its 10th annual Back to School Bash
BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center will be holding its 10th annual Back to School Bash. The event will assist children in Howard County with obtaining school supplies as they prepare for school. This will take place on August 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This...
Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop on August 8
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding a grant writing workshop on August 8 for organizations that are interested in applying for 2023 grants. The workshop will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room. An organization must attend one session to be eligible for a grant.
EPA says it is looking for super-emitters of methane gas in Permian Basin
Aug. 5, 2022 — Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying thousands of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New...
Bellview Baptist Church to host school supplies drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Bellview Baptist Church will be holding its school supplies drive on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a block party, food, school supplies, and backpacks for all. The event is completely free until it is all gone.
Trinity School names West Texas native as head coach & program director
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas’ very own Tawanna Flowers is now the new girls’ basketball head coach and program director at Trinity School. Coach Flowers has several years of experience including her basketball career at Texas Tech. In a recent news release, Flowers grew up in Levelland, Texas and since the early 80’s she […]
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily. Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico. He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong. He was airlifted...
Anngee's Barber Academy to host multiple 'Back to School' haircut events
TEXAS, USA — Anngee's Barber Academy will be holding two separate 'Back To School' haircut events on August 2. The haircuts are completely free. One event will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Midland, while the other event will be at Saint James MBC in Odessa.
Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez
Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
Jesus House Odessa celebrates 20th anniversary
ODESSA, Texas — Jesus House Odessa celebrated its 20th anniversary Tuesday. The community was invited to hang out and enjoy lunch and music. Jesus House shared where it has come from and where it is headed as a non-profit. It also released information on its "Build Up" campaign, which...
