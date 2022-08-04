ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Odessa staple is making its way out to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One Odessa restaurant is expanding and serving up the community out in Midland. Almost everyone in Odessa knows the restaurant’s curbside bistro and Chef Alejandro Barrientos. Recently though, the chef has brought his cooking back over to midland for the first time in years. Before...
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Midland Tx

Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Airpark to host free and interactive aviation event

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland Airports Department is hosting its free and interactive “Fly into fall” event from 9 am to 2 pm on August 27th at Midland Airpark. Guest will also get to take part in the “Run for the Runway” running event that kicks off earlier that morning, hosted by […]
ABC Big 2 News

Local non-profit to host Christian music festival

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Thriving United Inc. is inviting the community out for a night of worship at HopeFest 2022. The Christian music festival takes place from 4 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, August 27th at the Midland Horseshoe Arena. Guests can expect to see live performances from the group Unspoken, Christian artists Britt […]
KTRE

Manor Park senior resident becomes Tik Tok famous

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Manor Park senior resident has become Tik Tok famous for her storytelling videos. Torchy Swinson is growing in fame on the online platform… but she doesn’t want people to think she’s a big deal she just says telling her stories, gives her something to do.
cbs7.com

A new development over in Midland for homeless people

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One organization in Midland is helping those without a roof over their head get back on their feet. Fields Edge is an organization that promotes human dignity by building homes for the homeless and empowering a lifestyle of service. Husband and wife John-Mark and Briana Echols...
NewsWest 9

Midland Soup Kitchen holds free clothing giveaway

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen has been holding its free clothing giveaway from Aug. 3-5. The event takes place each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 1401 Orchard Lane in Midland. For more information about the event, people can go to the Midland Soup Kitchen...
cbs7.com

Midland county ranked nationally for purchase power

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Smart Asset’s the City of Midland ranks as one of the top counties in the nation for purchasing power. In their annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. Midland county ranked second in the state of Texas, and sixth overall among all U.S. counties with an average annual salary of just under 80,000 a year.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsWest 9

Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop on August 8

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding a grant writing workshop on August 8 for organizations that are interested in applying for 2023 grants. The workshop will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room. An organization must attend one session to be eligible for a grant.
KFDM-TV

EPA says it is looking for super-emitters of methane gas in Permian Basin

Aug. 5, 2022 — Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying thousands of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New...
cbs7.com

CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily. Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico. He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong. He was airlifted...
seminolesentinel.com

Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez

Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
NewsWest 9

Jesus House Odessa celebrates 20th anniversary

ODESSA, Texas — Jesus House Odessa celebrated its 20th anniversary Tuesday. The community was invited to hang out and enjoy lunch and music. Jesus House shared where it has come from and where it is headed as a non-profit. It also released information on its "Build Up" campaign, which...
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

