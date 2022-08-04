ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

A no limits approach to life in Daytona

Betty Kelly’s next-door neighbor, Rev. Susan McCaffrey, said, “Betty doesn’t know the word limitations,” and that is correct. Ms. Kelly rides her bicycle 25 miles every day and goes to the gym every day. She ran in 5K races up until last year, only stopping because she said, “I had nobody to run with.” Maybe that is because Ms. Kelly will be 80 years old in December, and not many people her age still run in races.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Kicks off the School Year With Stuff the Bus Donation Drive, Aug. 6

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites the Volusia County community to donate in the Stuff the Bus Donation Drive on Saturday, Aug. 6 & Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stuff the Bus is in partnership with United Way of Volusia & Flagler Counties and will be located in the north entrance between H&M and Polo. United Way will be on site collecting new clothing, shoes, accessories, school supplies and gift cards. Anyone interested in donating outside of the designated collection times are encouraged to bring items to Shopper Services located in Suite 100.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

School districts struggling to fill teacher openings

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Kerrington Heller is excited to start her first-year teaching choir and musical theater in the Volusia County School District. “I think that as long as you have music in your life that’s a great thing to have,” Heller said. “My teachers really inspired me and instilled that passion within me, and it made me realize I could help change people’s lives through music and I want to help change this world as much as possible.”
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced

EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
EDGEWATER, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Bunnell Police Department holds supply drive for Bunnell Elementary School

In support of Bunnell Elementary School, the Bunnell Police Department is hosting a school supply drive now through Aug. 10. Donations can be dropped off at the police station, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 14, behind the Flagler Government Services building. “We ask the entire community to come together to...
BUNNELL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Developer hopes to bring luxury apartments to Volusia Mall

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando developer plans to bring 350 luxury apartments to the site of the old Macy’s at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach. Legacy Partners tells FOX 35 the complex would likely be called Legacy Daytona. The company hopes the project drives traffic to the mall, allowing residents to walk to shops and restaurants.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WCJB

Putnam County man dies in crash

ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

