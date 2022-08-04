Read on www.clickorlando.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?Evie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Costco opens another new store location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Blue Angels returning to Jacksonville at the NAS Jax Air Show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The famous Blue Angels are returning to Jacksonville!. The famous jets will make an appearance at the NAS Jax Air Show on Oct. 22 and 23 at NAS Jacksonville. There is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. "At the NAS Jax Air...
10NEWS
Caught on cam: Sharks coming dangerously close to beach shore in Jacksonville
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Going to the beach for most people is usually a good time, however, the excitement can sometimes attract dangerous visitors. Instagram user @karaskonieczny captured on video over the weekend sharks coming remarkably close to the Neptune Beach shore in Jacksonville. According to her post, the...
New $16 million dollar WM of Jacksonville facility open on Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WM of Jacksonville opened its new $16 million facility that will be serving commercial and industrial customers in Duval County and residential and commercial customers in the City of Jacksonville Beach. The new WM of Jacksonville facility at 6876 Greenland Industrial Boulevard includes a 14,000-square-foot two-story...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
A no limits approach to life in Daytona
Betty Kelly’s next-door neighbor, Rev. Susan McCaffrey, said, “Betty doesn’t know the word limitations,” and that is correct. Ms. Kelly rides her bicycle 25 miles every day and goes to the gym every day. She ran in 5K races up until last year, only stopping because she said, “I had nobody to run with.” Maybe that is because Ms. Kelly will be 80 years old in December, and not many people her age still run in races.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Riff On This: How I learned my former meteorology professor really rocks
ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking back at my college years, before I became News 6 meteorologist and Riff On This podcast host Samara Cokinos, there were plenty of memorable moments, but one really stood out: Being a student of Dr. Lou McNally at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach. He...
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach firefighter back home nearly a year after mystery injury
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A firefighter who was injured on the job was welcomed home by a big crowd Wednesday after nearly a year in the hospital. “It meant the world to me. It meant the world to me,” said Jeremy Macklefresh. [TRENDING: Orlando police ID family...
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Kicks off the School Year With Stuff the Bus Donation Drive, Aug. 6
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites the Volusia County community to donate in the Stuff the Bus Donation Drive on Saturday, Aug. 6 & Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stuff the Bus is in partnership with United Way of Volusia & Flagler Counties and will be located in the north entrance between H&M and Polo. United Way will be on site collecting new clothing, shoes, accessories, school supplies and gift cards. Anyone interested in donating outside of the designated collection times are encouraged to bring items to Shopper Services located in Suite 100.
WESH
Volusia County drivers increasingly getting stuck in soft sand on beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you know, driving on the beach in Volusia County has been a decades-long tradition dating back to NASCAR as they raced on the hard-packed sand. But the texture of the sand is changing. It's getting softer and more drivers are getting stuck. "I'll...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple incidents cause delays on Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was reported on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday due to a traffic crash. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 4:26 p.m. that crews are working a traffic crash involving a flipped vehicle at Argyle Forest Blvd. and Spencer's Trace with one person confirmed trapped.
WESH
School districts struggling to fill teacher openings
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Kerrington Heller is excited to start her first-year teaching choir and musical theater in the Volusia County School District. “I think that as long as you have music in your life that’s a great thing to have,” Heller said. “My teachers really inspired me and instilled that passion within me, and it made me realize I could help change people’s lives through music and I want to help change this world as much as possible.”
fox35orlando.com
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned
SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
WESH
South Daytona cheer coach accused of exposing himself to team members bonds out of jail
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — A former South Daytona cheer coach has been extradited from Kansas back to Volusia County to face charges of the lewd and lascivious exhibition. Police in Daytona Beach says Erick Kristianson exposed himself to three teenage girls during a FaceTime call. Kristianson is now facing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
click orlando
Nominate your favorite veteran for Flagler County Veteran of the Year
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla – Flagler County is asking citizens to nominate veterans for its “Colonel Gary E. DeKay” Veteran of the Year Award which will be presented on Veterans Day, according to the county. The award will be given to a living Flagler County veteran who has...
palmcoastobserver.com
Bunnell Police Department holds supply drive for Bunnell Elementary School
In support of Bunnell Elementary School, the Bunnell Police Department is hosting a school supply drive now through Aug. 10. Donations can be dropped off at the police station, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 14, behind the Flagler Government Services building. “We ask the entire community to come together to...
fox35orlando.com
Developer hopes to bring luxury apartments to Volusia Mall
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando developer plans to bring 350 luxury apartments to the site of the old Macy’s at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach. Legacy Partners tells FOX 35 the complex would likely be called Legacy Daytona. The company hopes the project drives traffic to the mall, allowing residents to walk to shops and restaurants.
Calls for justice after Florida man forcibly arrested during traffic stop in Camden County Georgia
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Warning - Body camera footage includes strong language. The NAACP and community leaders are calling for Police Accountability after they claim a Camden County Sheriff's Deputy Unlawfully Arrested a man during traffic stop. Leaders say Scunickenyatta Jenkins, a Daytona Beach man, may have suffered a...
WCJB
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a teenager dead. The shooting happened just before 2am on the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 near Orange Lake. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a black male who was shot and had died.
DeLand man killed in early morning crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Lake County are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning. The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. on County Road 43 near the border of Lake and Volusia counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said a 47-year-old DeLand man was driving...
WCJB
Putnam County man dies in crash
ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
Comments / 0