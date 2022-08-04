ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Ten Reasons to Visit the New Central Library

Spokane, Washington
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNAbu_0h5I8Gv900

Taryn Baxter, Web Content Editor, No Phone Number Available

Libraries are evolving. When you think of a library you usually think of quiet places where a librarian would shush you if you were too loud. Now any age can enjoy and learn about the new resources at the Central Library located in downtown Spokane. From play areas to recording studios, the Central Library has got it all! The traditional books are still there, don't worry. However, the downtown library has transitioned to promote a community space where we can all gather to work, inspire, and play. You can enjoy all these cool new services with a library card, which you can get online or in–person when you visit any Spokane Public Library location.

  1. The Library of Things
  2. On the Spokane Public Library website there is A Library of Things. As stated on the website, "It’s not your typical library." The Library of Things is online and here you can check out things like musical instruments or Discover Passes to take on your hike. You can rent these items just like a book! When you get the Library of Things website, you need to locate the sidebar that is titled "Refine Results." Select "Physical Object" from the list if you would like to check out a thing.
  3. The New Leaf Café
  4. The New Leaf Café is a new addition to the library. This café is special because it provides jobs for women who don’t have traditional work experience. Their goal is to provide these women with hands–on experience in a café. When you buy from The New Leaf Café you are helping someone turn over a new leaf. New Leaf is a program of Transitions.
  5. Media Production Rooms
  6. A main attraction of the third floor is the suite of state-of-the-art media rooms. They include a production studio, recording studio, and a video studio, where you can record podcasts, songs, and edit videos. You can even edit videos happening live!
  7. Multipurpose Meeting Space
  8. One of the most requested renovations of the library is various rooms for any kind of meeting. The new Central Library location features an art studio, the business lab, a conference room, a computer lab, a workplace, five small study rooms, two event rooms, the social stairs equipped with a projector to present auditorium–style, and a stage for bigger events!
  9. River Rumpus Play Area
  10. Do your kids have the wiggles? Take them to the second floor to the River Rumpus children's play area! It is fully equipped with a slide, special play area for toddlers, and more.
  11. The Business Lab
  12. The business lab is located on the first floor of the library kitty corner to the computer lab. The business lab is a space for entrepreneurs to learn about how to start a business, business registration and much more from the onsite business services librarian.
  13. Panoramic Event Space
  14. Outside of the video studio there is a stage with a beautiful view of the Spokane River. The nx?yx?yetk? Hall can hold events like book or poetry readings, plays, conferences, graduations, and more!
  15. Special Collections & Historical Records
  16. If you're looking for your long–lost family, the third floor of the Central Library is the place to look. Along with the special collections and historical records, the library offers help with your genealogy. Your family won't be lost for long! If you're a history buff this is the place for you!
  17. Volunteer at the library!
  18. Anyone can volunteer to help. The library offers volunteer positions in the computer lab, programs for children, shelving books / materials and much more. Visit the library volunteer site to see the available volunteer positions and to fill out an application!
  19. The Books (Duh)
  1. The second floor is where you'll find the most traditional part of the library–the books. Find your own corner to enjoy a new story. There is also an area for teens with their own computers and diner–like booths to relax in.

Even if you can't make it to the Central library in person, explore the digital universe of the Spokane Public Libraries. You can stream eBooks, movies, audiobooks, and more by visiting the Explore All Digital library page.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Hillyard Festival in Harmon Park is here!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday is the final day of the annual Hillyard Festival in Spokane. Hosted in Harmon Park, Saturday’s festivities wrap up with Fireworks in the Park at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to the fireworks show, a parade swept through the streets, taking place along Market Street, starting at Broad Avenue and ending at Harmon Park. If you...
SPOKANE, WA
scld.org

Deer Park Library Closure & LINC Visits

Deer Park Library is currently closed due to an equipment failure in the air conditioning system. The library will remain closed until the system is repaired. This closure will continue through at least Monday, August 8 August 15, and this date is subject to change. LINC, our mobile library, will...
DEER PARK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
ncwlife.com

Spokane businesses seek solutions to city's homeless problem

(The Center Square) – A coalition of 122 businesses in Spokane are hosting a symposium in September to help government leaders and community members better understand the “multifaceted” issue of homelessness. “This is our second symposium. We want to continue to dialogue with others on this complex...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Airway Heights to ask residents to renew transportation benefit district

Ballot counting will continue for several more days in Washington. But Airway Heights officials are already in education mode for their November ballot measure. The city will ask taxpayers to allow it to collect sales tax for transportation and pedestrian improvements in the rapidly-growing city west of Spokane. It's a continuation of a tax that has been assessed for the past 10 years on people who have bought things in Airway Heights, whether they live there or not.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KREM2

Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Digital Library#Library Website#The Central Library
Yakima Herald Republic

Canola fields are expanding fast in Eastern Washington

Travelers driving through the rolling hills of the Palouse this summer may have noticed more fields that glow bright yellow. The yellow blossoms belong to the canola plant, which has become a hot commodity for Eastern Washington farmers. Canola production and planting acreage in Washington has increased steadily over the...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Evacuations lifted for people living near Central Ferry fire

PULLMAN, Wash. — Evacuations that were in place for 30 homes near the Riparia Fire burning in Central Ferry are now lifted. Level 2 means people should be prepared to leave. Level 3 means evacuate immediately. The fire is burning nearly four square miles near Ridpath Road south of...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHQ Right Now

Williams Lake Fire now estimated at 1,600 acres, still not contained

CHENEY, Wash. - In a statewide briefing, DNR officials said the Williams Lake Fire is actually 30% contained. Last Updated: August 5 at 8:30 a.m. New estimates from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Friday morning said the Williams Lake Fire burning near Cheney is 1,600 acres and still has not been contained.
CHENEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Post Falls families lose thousands in rental scam

POST FALLS, Idaho – A Post Falls woman is being accused of listing a home for sale that wasn’t hers to begin with. Now, two families say they’ve been scammed out of thousands. “She has our driver’s license; she has our social security number. She got everything...
POST FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire

CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
CHENEY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane mayor blames 'legislated lawlessness' for two officer shootings

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward blames “legislated lawlessness” for a second police officer being injured by gunfire this summer. She is calling on state officials to restore the tools that law enforcement agencies need to keep communities safe. “This lawlessness has to stop,” she...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Evacuations downgraded for Williams Lake fire

AMBER, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been downgraded to Level 2 evacuations — meaning GET READY —  for people living near the Williams Lake fire. Those living in the area between Cheney Plaza, S Grogen Road, Martin Road and Texas Ferry Road toward Williams Lake Road were originally under Level 3 evacuations. All those...
CHENEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy