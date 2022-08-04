ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man pleads guilty to murder of cousin found dead in bag inside crawlspace

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Wichita Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Cousin to Death in 2021

A Wichita man pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of his cousin in the apartment they shared. Jason Payne pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the stabbing death of Michael Montgomery early last year at their apartment near Oliver and Murdock. Court documents said Payne admitted to stabbing Montgomery...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Victim identified after deadly south Wichita crash

The Wichita Police Department identified the victim killed in an accident Friday night in south Wichita. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., officers were sent to the collision near 58th and Broadway. They found Theodore Nance, 52, of Wichita, who had been hit by an SUV. EMS tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murdock, KS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Wichita Police arrest man wanted in Manhattan robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police say a man wanted in connection to a Manhattan robbery last week was arrested in Wichita. RCPD issued an advisory for Malachi Fielder Thursday, calling him armed and dangerous. Fielder is accused of robbing and shooting at a 17-year-old July 28. No injuries were reported in the incident.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home

Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita

WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Montgomery
KWCH.com

McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson woman has pleaded guilty to the second-degree reckless murder of Kelly Peterson in 2020. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Tina Nicole Brown, 35, of McPherson, entered a no-contest plea to second-degree reckless murder and battery on law enforcement charges. He noted the charges stem from the 2020 death of a McPherson man.
MCPHERSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crawlspace#Sentencing#Violent Crime
kggfradio.com

McPherson Woman Pleads to Second-Degree Murder

A McPherson woman enters a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 35-year-old Tina Nicole Brown entered the plea in McPherson County District Court, with sentencing scheduled for November 1st. The charges stemmed from an investigation...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
truecrimedaily

Kansas man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman is found strangled

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was taken into custody on several charges after a woman was found strangled inside a home. According to KSNT-TV, on Saturday, July 23, Hutchinson Police Department officers went to a residence at 2:09 p.m. after receiving a call about a woman with injuries to her face. A neighbor reportedly called police when she saw the woman standing outside with her injuries. The woman was then allegedly directed back inside the home by a man.
KWCH.com

Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Man Killed After Being Struck By An SUV in South Wichita

A man was killed after being hit by an SUV Friday night. The Wichita Police Department said that 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5800 block of S. Broadway. Authorities said that shortly after 10:15 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy