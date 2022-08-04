Wichita man pleads guilty to murder of cousin found dead in bag inside crawlspace

Read on www.kwch.com
Wichita Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Cousin to Death in 2021
A Wichita man pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of his cousin in the apartment they shared. Jason Payne pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the stabbing death of Michael Montgomery early last year at their apartment near Oliver and Murdock. Court documents said Payne admitted to stabbing Montgomery...
KAKE TV
Victim identified after deadly south Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department identified the victim killed in an accident Friday night in south Wichita. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., officers were sent to the collision near 58th and Broadway. They found Theodore Nance, 52, of Wichita, who had been hit by an SUV. EMS tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.
Police: Man stabbed by his son in east Wichita
A man is recovering after being stabbed in the neck, by his son in east Wichita. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.
Wichita Police arrest man wanted in Manhattan robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police say a man wanted in connection to a Manhattan robbery last week was arrested in Wichita. RCPD issued an advisory for Malachi Fielder Thursday, calling him armed and dangerous. Fielder is accused of robbing and shooting at a 17-year-old July 28. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home
Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
Police: Burglars rob jewelry kiosks at Wichita's Towne East Square
A pair of robberies were reported from two separate jewelry kiosks at a Wichita mall. The Wichita Police Department, (WPD), was alerted at around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
Kan. woman charged in the death of boyfriend's 1-year-old son
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas woman arrested July 30 in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy made her first court appearance Tuesday. Xjohnna Hannah, 25, Wichita, was charged with one count of 1st degree murder, abuse of a child and aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson woman has pleaded guilty to the second-degree reckless murder of Kelly Peterson in 2020. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Tina Nicole Brown, 35, of McPherson, entered a no-contest plea to second-degree reckless murder and battery on law enforcement charges. He noted the charges stem from the 2020 death of a McPherson man.
McPherson Woman Pleads to Second-Degree Murder
A McPherson woman enters a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 35-year-old Tina Nicole Brown entered the plea in McPherson County District Court, with sentencing scheduled for November 1st. The charges stemmed from an investigation...
Kansas man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman is found strangled
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was taken into custody on several charges after a woman was found strangled inside a home. According to KSNT-TV, on Saturday, July 23, Hutchinson Police Department officers went to a residence at 2:09 p.m. after receiving a call about a woman with injuries to her face. A neighbor reportedly called police when she saw the woman standing outside with her injuries. The woman was then allegedly directed back inside the home by a man.
Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
Crazy Story! Inmate Uses Hemorrhoid Cream To Burn Hole In Window
I'm not sure, but I think this guy watched a lot of the TV show "MacGyver" when he was younger. From out of Wichita, Kansas comes a crazy crime story involving a jail inmate who was caught smuggling drugs through a hole he made through a reinforced plastic window. According...
Man killed in bicycle crash in Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
Kansas officer recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
An Osawatomie Police officer is recovering after being exposed to an unknown substance, believed to be fentanyl.
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
