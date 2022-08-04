Read on www.wmagazine.com
Zendaya Bares It All On The Cover Of 'Vogue Italia' In An Ultra-Plunging Dress—Tom Holland Reacted With Heart Eyes!
Zendaya just graced her latest magazine cover in a stunning Valentino gown, and naturally, took everyone’s breath away in the process. The Euphoria star, 25, shared highlights from her Vogue Italia cover shoot with her 148 million Instagram followers and fans can’t get enough!. While the Dune actress...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Is Giving Us Disco Fever in a Bedazzled Fishnet Unitard
Dua Lipa's on-tour style gets more dazzling by the day. The singer's Future Nostalgia Tour made a stop at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. For the performance, Lipa wore a custom semi-sheer black leopard-print jumpsuit from Andrea Adamo. The fishnet unitard featured a cutout at her torso and purple crystals that highlighted the bold pattern. The ensemble also included matching opera gloves and a black bralette with a halter neckline.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
In Style
Dua Lipa's Sweetheart Bustier Is the Date-Night Inspiration We Need
Sometimes — well, honestly, most of the time — Dua Lipa's outfits aren't something that many people can recreate (unless they've got access to Blumarine's latest and greatest or a direct line to Donatella Versace, that is). But the superstar singer's latest Instagram photo dump offers up a few fashion tips that just about anyone can incorporate into their daily lives and it doesn't take an entire popstar-approved wardrobe.
Dua Lipa Embraces the Barbiecore Trend in Hot Pink Valentino Bralette, Mini Skirt & Matching Heels for Sunny Hill Festival Performance
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa is now one of many celebrities to hop on the Barbiecore trend with Pierpaolo Piccioli. The “Sweetest Pie” songstress performed yesterday at the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo, along with artists like Diplo, J Balvin and Skepta. Lipa rocked the festival grounds with her energetic performance and stellar outfits. The beginning half of the multi-day music festival was created by Lipa and her father, Dukagjin Lipa, who were born in Kosovo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Gearing up for her performance, Lipa sat down with...
This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
Hailey Bieber Is Practically Busting Out Of This 'Avocado' Corset Dress—Her Curves Are Insane!
Hailey Bieber hasn’t been shy about flaunting her enviable curves lately. Fresh from wowing fans with her racy Skims Swim one-piece while on vacation with husband Justin Bieber, the 25-year-old Rhode skincare founder has floored everyone yet again, this time thanks to a six-image carousel that she shared to her instagram account on July 17th.
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits
According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post. The comments come days after...
Khloé Kardashian Then & Now: See How Much Her Face Has Changed Over The Years
This article was originally posted on 01/13/22 titled: You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Khloé Kardashian’s Transformation—She Looks SO Different Now! Although all of the Kardashians and Jenners couldn’t look more different to when they first appe...
Here's What Ariana Grande Looks Like Going Completely Makeup Free Before Transforming With Products From Her Own Line
Ariana Grande recently shared a makeup selfie on Instagram and she is absolutely glowing!. Based on recent images obtained by People, the 29-year-old singer “gave a rare glimpse at her makeup-free face in a before-and-after makeup transformation using products from her line R.E.M. Beauty.” She started off by showing what her face looks like without applying any beauty products. Her IG story was then followed by a makeup look that involved “bronzed cheeks, glossy lips, and feathery eyebrows and lashes.”
Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo
Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
Elle
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George
Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
In Style
This Amal Clooney-Approved Summer Sandal Is Debatable, but It's Also Just $22 for Prime Day
Amal Clooney is the only celebrity who could make me reconsider cork wedges. It's a trend I dreamt about freshman year of high school when I saw Blair Waldorf wear a pair on Gossip Girl. A couple of years later in college, though, I decided cork wedges reminded me too much of opening a bottle of wine and never looked back — until now.
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez enjoy an exclusive dinner in London
What do you think they were talking about?Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez enjoy dinner in London Tom Cruise is all smiles heading to dinner with Jeff BezosThere may be some new celebrity BFFs on the horizon. On Monday, Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez were...
Taylor Swift Steals The Show At Selena Gomez’s Birthday Party In Full-Blown ‘Prairiecore’—We Want Her Patchwork Dress
Taylor Swift celebrated her bestie Selena Gomez‘s 3oth birthday this week, and her trendy prairiecore party guest attire is so chic! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, attended Gomez’s soiree and donned a tiered, floral, red patchwork summer sun dress with breezy fabric, puffy sleeves, and an elegant midi hemline. Swift’s dress is from Christy Dawn, and she accessorized her stunning piece with Cathy Waterman dangly earrings and tied her blonde tresses into two pigtail braids.
