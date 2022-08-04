ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp

On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Steelers 'easing' DT Larry Ogunjobi in coming off foot surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers understandably aren't taking any unnecessary risks regarding defensive tackle and free-agent pickup Larry Ogunjobi. Ogunjobi was on track to join the Chicago Bears in March on a three-year, $40.5M deal but had that agreement scrapped after he failed a physical for reasons presumed to be related to a right foot injury he suffered while featuring for the Cincinnati Bengals in their January playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker

Steelers Decide To Reward A Top Talent On Offense

It will be a different training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers because Ben Roethlisberger has retired. Trying to take his place are quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph. But aside from not having the two-time Super Bowl winner back, there was a possibility of not having wide receiver...
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin Gives Encouraging Update on Steelers Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been saddled with injuries to some of their most important offensive weapons during the first two weeks of training camp. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Chase Claypool and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick either did not practice or were limited as the Steelers hit the field for practice on Saturday.
