AJ Adamski appointed Leadership Snohomish County executive director

Residents invited to apply for vacancies on Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board
Are you passionate about recreation or interested in how parks, trails and other recreation facilities are planned, designed, built and operated? The Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board has opened applications to fill two vacancies: one for County Council District 3, which includes Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway, and one for an “at-large” or countywide position.
Community Transit board approves free youth fare policy
The Community Transit Board of Directors unanimously approved free fares for youth 18 and younger, effective Sept. 1. Youth will be able to ride all Community Transit services free of charge including buses, DART paratransit and vanpool, as well as other transit services in the region, such as light rail.
Next Coffee with the City Aug. 10
The Mountlake Terrace community is invited to the monthly Virtual Coffee with the City from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, via Zoom. The coffee hour presents an informal opportunity to hear what’s happening, ask questions and share feedback. This is a casual setting with the city...
Former Cleveland High principal reaches settlement with Seattle Public Schools
SEATTLE — The former principal forced out of Seattle’s Cleveland High School has resigned and reached a more than $200K settlement with the school district, according to the Seattle Times. The newspaper reported that Catherine Brown agreed to the deal in exchange for dropping any damage, discrimination or...
whatcom-news.com
Updated 2022 Primary Election results (August 3)
Initial results of Whatcom County and Washington State political races and propositions reported just after 4:30pm, August 3rd, by the Washington State Secretary of State and Whatcom County Election Division are as follows. Top 2 vote-getters in each race will advance to the General Election in November. Election results will be certified on August 16th.
q13fox.com
Mayors put pressure on King County Jail to start accepting booking, get offenders off the street
SEATTLE - The King County jail system is facing more public – and now mayoral pressure – to hold more inmates in custody and investigate why the number of jail-related deaths have been increasing. In an open letter released on Thursday, the mayors of eight south King County...
ER nurse condemns staffing shortage at Providence Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Heidi said the pain and suffering at the Providence Everett emergency department isn't exclusive to the patients. The nurses are feeling it, too. "It's defeating showing up every day knowing these people need us and we can only do what we can," she said. "We've felt quite abandoned there."
How much are your school administrators paid? The 10 highest paid jobs in Bellingham schools
Your local school district staff are getting paid up to $300,000 a year in salaries and benefits. Here’s how much each position pays.
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
KUOW
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Ballinger Park pond
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
Chronicle
Washington Tenants Need to Work 72 Hours a Week at Minimum Wage to Afford Rent
Significant increases to Washington's minimum wage have not been enough to offset rising rent prices for scores of workers across the state. A minimum-wage worker in Washington would need to work 72 hours each week to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment. In King and Snohomish counties, that stretches past 90 hours a week.
The Stranger
Matt Larkin Pulls Slightly Ahead of Reagan Dunn, Republicans in Disarray in Covington
Today's ballot drop reflects a small portion of the ~377,000 ballots remaining to be counted statewide as of this morning, according to the Secretary of State's projections, but even the small drop shifted some close races that we're keeping an eye on here at The Stranger's Elections HQ. Locally, King...
Chronicle
Key Results From Washington Primaries as Control of Legislature Hangs in the Balance
In a crucial race south of Seattle that could determine the balance of power in Olympia, Republican Bill Boyce is poised to advance to the general election. He'll face either Satwinder Kaur or Claudia Kauffman, one of two Democrats running to keep the seat blue following Sen. Mona Das' exit, who are virtually tied for second place.
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
State AG’s office cracking down on tow companies that preyed on service members
Some military members returning home from long-term training and deployment have had their cars towed away, impounded, and illegally auctioned off. Now, the state attorney general’s office is cracking down on several tow operators it says preyed on service members. Veteran Coast Guard member Shawnee Gable is originally from...
PLANetizen
A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle
Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Tim Eyman’s ‘ultimate revenge’ against WA AG ‘is my continued political activism’
Tim Eyman has been forced to sell his Mukilteo home as financial restitution for more than $5.6 million in penalties and legal fees after a Thurston County judge’s finding that the political activist failed to report campaign contributions to the Public Disclosure Commission. “The fact that [Ferguson] would gloat...
