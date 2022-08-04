Read on www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
Paul Finebaum accuses Nick Saban of making excuses for championship loss
Alabama football’s 2021 season was a rollercoaster. Wins over Florida and Auburn on the road were a lot closer than many expected; and then there was the loss to Texas A&M on the road. Overall the regular season threw Crimson Tide fans for a loop. The postseason didn’t ease...
Nick Saban Shares Great Wife Story: College Football World Reacts
In recent years, every national championship for Alabama's football team has come with a new house for Habitat for Humanity. Although the Crimson Tide didn't win the national title last season, Nick Saban revealed that a 19th house will be built for a Tuscaloosa family in need. "Miss Terry kinda...
Nick Saban using unique method of motivation for Alabama in 2022
Alabama lost to Georgia during last season’s national championship game, and Bama head coach Nick Saban is using that defeat to fuel his team heading into the upcoming campaign. The Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 in January, ensuring that the Crimson Tide would not win back-to-back titles. According...
Everything Nick Saban Said after Alabama's First Practice of Fall Camp
The Crimson Tide opened up its preseason on Thursday, with Saban speaking to the media following the practice.
SEC Network Pick Arkansas Most Likely to Upset Alabama
Arkansas remains one of six schools that never beat Nick Saban and is on a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. The last time Arkansas defeated Roll TArkide was in 2006, a 24-23 overtime thriller on the road. During an SEC NOW broadcast, former Georgia tackle Matt Stinchcomb picked Arkansas as a legitimate team to beat Alabama this year after the FPI said Texas was the most likely to defeat the juggernaut program. “Did you see the way [Alabama] played on the road last year against teams that weren’t that great?” Stinchcomb asked. “Did anybody think A&M was going to beat Alabama? Even they...
Recruiting Rundown: Nick Saban is Turning Alabama into Edge-Rusher U
The Crimson Tide is zeroing in on adding yet another outstanding linebacker who can make opposing quarterbacks miserable.
Is JT Daniels as Good as Advertised? Neal Brown Answers
Head coach Neal Brown gives early thoughts on his new quarterback.
Huskies' Fresno Connection Should Liven Things Up
Jalen McMillan eager to see what he can do in the new offense.
Cut Candidates After Two Weeks of Training Camp
A few names that need to impress before the first round of cuts are made.
LOOK: Alabama Opens Practice For Saban’s 16th Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the practice field for the first time in the fall of 2022. Nick Saban opens his 16th season in search of his seventh national championship in his Alabama tenure. The Tide welcomes back two of college football's most special players in Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and Nagurski Award winning edge defender Will Anderson.
7 New York Giants Players on the Rise After Two Weeks of Training Camp
Let's look at some of the younger Giants starting to separate themselves after two weeks of training camp.
Nick and Terry Saban to Dedicate 19th Habitat House in Tuscaloosa Thursday
The king and queen of Alabama Football, Nick and Terry Saban, will dedicate the 19th Habitat for Humanity "championship" house they have funded in Tuscaloosa during a ceremony next Thursday. The incredible philanthropic tradition began in 2012, less than a year after the city was devastated by an EF-4 tornado...
UNC WBB non-conference games announced
The time is almost here for the UNC women’s basketball program to take the court, but before they do, more games have been released. The out-of-conference games have been announced with UNC playing a total of 11 non-ACC teams, hosting five of them. They open up the season against the defending SWAC champions Jackson State in Carmichael Arena on November 9th. The path gets more trenching, taking on TCU on the 12th, South Carolina State on the 16th, and James Madison on the 20th before competing in the highly anticipated Phil Knight Invitational. The Heels are set to take on Oregon and...
Alabama begins 2022 Season | Raw practice footage; Nick Saban, Bryce Young
It begins. Alabama begins their 2022 season as fall camp is underway. Check out all the practice highlights with Nick Saban, Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide.
After Losing CFP Title Game, Alabama Football is Focused on Discipline
From tucking in shirts from displaying last season's CFP runner-up trophy in the cafeteria, this year's Crimson Tide team has its eyes set on not repeating last year's mistakes.
