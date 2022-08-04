ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football HQ

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC Network Pick Arkansas Most Likely to Upset Alabama

Arkansas remains one of six schools that never beat Nick Saban and is on a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. The last time Arkansas defeated Roll TArkide was in 2006, a 24-23 overtime thriller on the road. During an SEC NOW broadcast, former Georgia tackle Matt Stinchcomb picked Arkansas as a legitimate team to beat Alabama this year after the FPI said Texas was the most likely to defeat the juggernaut program. “Did you see the way [Alabama] played on the road last year against teams that weren’t that great?” Stinchcomb asked. “Did anybody think A&M was going to beat Alabama? Even they...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Alabama Opens Practice For Saban’s 16th Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the practice field for the first time in the fall of 2022. Nick Saban opens his 16th season in search of his seventh national championship in his Alabama tenure. The Tide welcomes back two of college football's most special players in Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and Nagurski Award winning edge defender Will Anderson.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC WBB non-conference games announced

The time is almost here for the UNC women’s basketball program to take the court, but before they do, more games have been released. The out-of-conference games have been announced with UNC playing a total of 11 non-ACC teams, hosting five of them. They open up the season against the defending SWAC champions Jackson State in Carmichael Arena on November 9th. The path gets more trenching, taking on TCU on the 12th, South Carolina State on the 16th, and James Madison on the 20th before competing in the highly anticipated Phil Knight Invitational. The Heels are set to take on Oregon and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy