Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
ESPN
Von Miller needed better toilet paper at training camp and Buffalo Bills fans helped him out
PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Ah yes, the joys of college dorm life. Small living quarters, twin mattresses and dicey bathroom conditions. When Von Miller headed to St. John Fisher University for his first training camp with the Buffalo Bills, after signing a six-year, $120 million contract, he was reintroduced to all the ins and outs that come with staying on a college campus. For him, the changes that stood out when staying in a dorm were the beds, a lack of television and the typical dorm toilet paper.
Former Buffalo Bills LB Kiko Alonso Rejoins NFL, Signs With Old Team
Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker
Bills Mafia keeps sending Von Miller toilet paper after dorm comments
Going away for training camp used to be the norm in the NFL. It’s very much not anymore. This summer only eight teams are doing so, Buffalo Bills included. Not on that list? The Denver Broncos, the only team in the league All-Pro Von Miller has attended training camp with.
Von Miller's impact on Bills being felt on both sides of the ball
Von Miller was signed by the Buffalo Bills to tackle opposing quarterbacks but at his first training camp with the team his impact is being felt in numerous ways. Both sides of the ball included. Defensively, things are going according to plan. Miller is having a good camp and he’s...
Von Miller has a hilarious reason why Buffalo Bills mafia are a ‘different’ breed of NFL fan
Every sports franchise fan base thinks they are special, but new Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller claims that the infamous
NFL Network's Michael Robinson jumps through table at Bills camp (video)
NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson has long noted his faith in the Buffalo Bills. Over the past few years, Mike Rob has been one of the first and most consistent national analysts to back the Bills. Robinson took that to the next level at the team’s 2022 training camp.
Former Bills defensive star retiring from NFL
It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it quits.
New ‘Greatest NFL Team of All Time’ Survey Yields Some Absurd Results
Breaking down the results of a new survey on the greatest NFL franchise of all time. The post New ‘Greatest NFL Team of All Time’ Survey Yields Some Absurd Results appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
BillsMafia sends Von Miller tons of different toilet paper at Training Camp
Von Miller is slowly learning about the BillsMafia. The fans are the best in the NFL. They have raised millions of dollars for their enemies, they have donated money for an entire wing at a Children’s hospital in Buffalo, and they care about using the right toilet paper. Yes,...
Josh Allen Tricked Bills Fans With Red Helmet at Practice
The team’s Twitter account made sure to confirm that the team will be wearing white helmets during the season.
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt teases weekly Josh Allen segment on new podcast
NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt is getting his own podcast. A national analyst that consistently showcases his love for the Buffalo Bills (like at the 2022 NFL draft), there is probably something in store for Bills Mafia. Via a hint, there really might be. Brandt has been doing the rounds...
