UA training-camp practice No. 2: Updates on tailback D.J. Williams, DE Jason Harris and more

Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
UA training-camp practice No. 4: Veterans Jalen Harris, Jamarye Joiner make plays
The Arizona Wildcats conducted their fourth practice of training camp Sunday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 4:. • While so much attention has been paid to Arizona’s newcomers, two veterans stood out Sunday. Defensive end Jalen Harris made several plays during 11-on-11 work, unofficially registering one sack and 1.5 additional tackles for losses. Receiver Jamarye Joiner made two excellent, contested catches – the first a slant vs. freshman cornerback Ephesians Prysock, the second a diving grab in the left corner of the end zone. The latter came on a lofted pass from freshman Noah Fifita against a pressure look from the defense. Joiner has been sharp despite missing spring ball (foot).
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football: Roster updates entering 2022 season
The Arizona Wildcats are done with their first week of fall camp as they prepare for the 2022 season. Jedd Fisch and the UA staff made a concerted effort to revamp the roster, and they did a great job in the last recruiting cycle. Besides the new faces, the size...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football training camp report: Day 4
Following an off day, Arizona got back on the practice field Sunday and once again focused on trying to get better in the red zone. But only one side was particularly crisp. The Wildcat defense owned the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, keeping touchdowns to a minimum and forcing a lot of outlets and dump offs. That performance was promising for a unit that was third-worst in FBS in red zone TD percentage in 2021, while at the same time disheartening for an offense that had only 12 TDs in 39 trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line a year ago.
losalamosreporter.com
Two All-America Swimmers From LAHS Head To University Of Arizona
All-America Kelly Wetteland, second from right, will represent the University of Arizona Wildcates in intercollegiate competition this fall. Also pictured are, from left. LAHS junior Anna Wetteland, Chris Wetteland and Jenn Wetteland. Anna will be a key swimmer for LAHS in upcoming seasons. Photo by Stu Corliss. Orion Henderson was...
allsportstucson.com
No. 12: Sahuaro ties Peoria late, gives legendary Breinig first state title in 1994 in his final game
SCORE: Sahuaro 17, Peoria 17 (tie) SITE: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe (15,561 in attendance) GAME SUMMARY: Sahuaro (11-1-1) rallied late to tie Peoria and achieve the first state championship for legendary coach Howard Breinig, who announced he was stepping down that season. Breinig took home the trophy for Sahuaro, albeit...
thevailvoice.com
The Vail Brothers, Their Adventures and Role in Vail’s Story
Walter Vail stepped out of a stagecoach onto the dusty streets of Tucson in 1876. Twenty-four years old, with a keen sense of purpose, Walter intended to become a successful businessman and rancher. Walter left New Jersey soon after turning 21. His quest led him to Virginia City, Nevada where he worked as a time keeper in the silver mines. By all accounts he worked hard and above board but Virginia City was a rough and lawless place. It wasn’t long before his savings were stolen, and all his hard work had come to naught. After this devastating set-back, he sought advice from his Uncle Nathan who recommended he head to Tucson and look for land there.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona school districts relying on substitutes as school year begins
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the school year kicks off, many school districts have unfilled spots in their classrooms. The national teacher shortage is forcing schools here in Southern Arizona to rely on substitutes. “You have a teacher vacancy issue which is about 2,500 across the state and...
KOLD-TV
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Permanent injunction issued against COVID testing company with locations in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has obtained a consent judgment against the Center for COVID Control, LLC and its owners. The Illinois-based company offered free COVID testing and had six independently owned sites in Arizona, including one off of Speedway Boulevard in Tucson. On...
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
73-Year-Old Saundra Bridgeford Lewis Dead In Hit And Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department stated that they were investigating a fatal accident that took place early on Saturday. Officers responded to a serious collision involving a possible hit and run that took place north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Road. The officers [..]
PCSD: Successful rescue on the Box Camp Trail
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue recently helped two lost hikers on the Box Camp Trail.
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
KGUN 9
Another down day before a more active Monsoon weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A drier and warmer air mass today, but more active for the weekend. We will see another down day, with only a 30 to 40% chance for storms today and tonight in Tucson. Increasing moisture will return for a better chance of showers and storms...
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson’s 6 Best Budget Hotels for you.
If you’re planning a vacation to Tucson Arizona, you’ve probably wondered where to go and what to do. With a multi-cultural and outdoor-oriented vibe, Tucson has it all. Historic downtown areas, natural hiking paths, and museums tell the history and culture of this vibrant city. Whether you’re into bobcats or Pacific seahorses, you’ll find it all in Tucson. If you’re not a museum person, you can even take an art class at the Arizona-Sonora Museum.
KTAR.com
2 men plead guilty in southern Arizona crash death involving human smuggling
PHOENIX — Two men pleaded guilty in Tucson last week to conspiring to transport migrants, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old woman, authorities said. Jesus Madrid-Valera, 19, of Mexico, allegedly smuggled three migrants into the United States in May 2021 by guiding them through the desert on foot to Quijotoa, Arizona, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
SignalsAZ
Vote for Tucson to Win Dog Park Grant
Tucson has been nominated for a PetSafe® dog park grant to help build a new dog park at Lincoln Park and here is your chance to vote for Tucson. This dog park will be grass and have three separate areas to help support the maintenance of the park. With this grant, Tucson will be able to add more amenities to the dog park that the community is dreaming of, like a water spray feature to keep cool during the extreme heat during the summer and a giant obstacle course for the dogs to play on and enjoy.
KOLD-TV
No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson said no one was injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday morning, Aug. 5. The crash happened on West Irvington Road where it crosses the Santa Cruz River west of I-19. The bus collided head-on with a pickup...
Tucson nonprofit Higher Ground receives $2.3 million grant
Nonprofit Higher Ground provides partnerships to schools in underserved communities specific to what the school needs. The CEO hopes to continue this work with the grant.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunday is a First Alert Action Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to an elevated risk of strong storms and flash flooding, Sunday is a First Alert Action Day across southern Arizona. A Flood Watch remains in effect Sunday from 2PM to Midnight from western Cochise County, through Santa Cruz and Pima Counties. A Blowing Dust Advisory has been issued from 5 PM to 11 PM for Tucson and areas west/northwestward.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating Sunday morning homicide in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Speedway and Rosemont around 2:30 a.m. KOLD had a crew there and saw several bullet casings outside of the Royal...
