Meta celebrates unholy Coinbase union with NFT of baby Zuck

Why Meta executives are fleeing Silicon Valley
Increasing rivalry with TikTok and a generous remote-work policy are allowing top executives to work from further afield.
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter takeover could go ahead if it gives details of fake accounts
Elon Musk and Twitter are suing each other after he walked away from a $44 billion takeover deal blaming lack of information about the number of bots.
Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan Demands $1 Billion In Divorce From Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin
The woman whose alleged affair with Elon Musk led to her divorce from Google co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly demanding $1 billion as part of their settlement, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 37-year-old Nicole Shanahan and Musk allegedly had an affair in December during a multi-day art event...
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
What Does Elon Musk Do On His Birthdays? Here's How The World's Richest Man Celebrates
For a person who loves memes and numbers like 69 and 420, people might be surprised about one of the weirdest facts about Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Elon Musk’s birthday is on June 28, which is 69 days after 4/20 (April 20). “How is my...
The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’
Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
Musk tweets challenge to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Debate me on bots
Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 2022 in New York City. Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal—on Twitter—to a public debate on the percent of users who are bots.
‘Bullet Train’ Clocks $62.5M Global Bow; ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Overtakes ‘Doctor Strange 2’ & ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Crosses $1.35B WW – International Box Office
Click here to read the full article. Refresh for latest…: Coming in just slightly ahead of pre-weekend projections, Sony’s Bullet Train pulled into 57 overseas markets for a $32.4M international box office launch. When including the domestic start, the global debut is $62.5M. The Brad Pitt-starrer rode to the biggest offshore opening for a non-IP studio film since Tenet, and is tracking similar to Murder On The Orient Express and Kingsman: The Secret Service. As with Stateside, audience reactions are beating critical notes abroad, and there are still several key markets to come as the holidays continue. In overseas play, the UK led with a...
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are ‘spam bots’ or real people. The billionaire and Tesla CEO has been trying to back out of his April agreement to buy the social media company, leading Twitter to sue him last month to complete the acquisition. Musk countersued, accusing Twitter of misleading his team about the true size of its user base and other problems he said amounted to fraud and breach of contract. Both sides are headed toward an October trial in a Delaware court. “If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms,” Musk tweeted early Saturday. “However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not.”
kitco.com
The growing "bitcoin, not crypto" movement
It's easy to forget that before Terra/Luna and Celsius imploded, they were the hottest thing in crypto. Venture capitalists and others who invested early collected obscene yields while the value of their tokens soared. Bitcoin's returns looked small and frail by comparison. So vast amounts of capital flowed into Luna...
Apple asks suppliers in Taiwan to label products as made in China – report
Apple has reportedly asked Taiwan-based suppliers to label their products as being produced in China, in an effort to avoid disruption from strict Chinese customs inspections resulting from the visit of US congresswoman Nancy Pelosi to Taipei. According to Nikkei, the company has asked manufacturers on the island to label...
Pinterest Stock Soars After Activist Firm Elliott Management Reveals It’s Now the Company’s Largest Shareholder
The social photo platform Pinterest got a new CEO a month ago, and now it has a new largest shareholder. Elliott Management, the investment firm known for its activism, disclosed on Monday that it is now the company’s largest individual shareholder, citing its “highly strategic business with significant potential for growth.”More from The Hollywood ReporterPinterest Expands Content Slate With Creator-Hosted Shows From Jellysmack (Exclusive)Comcast Has a "Very High" Bar for Deals, CEO SaysThe Gaming Creator Economy Goes Public as FaZe Clan Closes $725M SPAC Merger Pinterest shares soared more than 12 percent when the market opened Tuesday on the news. In a statement,...
Twitter Subpoenas Binance In Legal Fight Over Elon Musk's $44B Deal
Twitter Inc TWTR has reportedly subpoenaed cryptocurrency exchange Binance over its role as a would-be lender to Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover bid. What Happened: Binance was among the dozens of firms that received subpoenas from Twitter’s lawyers on Tuesday, according to a report from Yahoo Finance. The...
‘Rick & Morty’ Season 6 Teaser Reveals Mysterious Egg In Citadel Lab
Stream It Or Skip It: 'Farzar' On Netflix, A Raunchy Sci-Fi Tale From The Creators Of 'Brickleberry' And 'Paradise PD'. Rick and Morty will return on Sunday, September 4, and Adult Swim unveiled a brief teaser for Season 6 at Adult Swim Festival 2022 over the weekend. In the teaser,...
biztoc.com
Elon Musk says Twitter deal could go forward once user data confirmed
Elon Musk wants to know how many are ‘spam bots’ and how many real people. The billionaire CEO of Tesla agreed to buy Twitter in April for $44 billion. Twitter sued him last month to complete the acquisition and Musk countersued. The two sides are headed to a trial in October in a Delaware court.
Have the tech giants finally had their bubble burst? I’d hate to speculate | John Naughton
For the first time in the tech industry’s history, combined real revenue growth is negative rather than positive and some corporations may yet be facing an existential decline
