Many MBTA Orange Line riders still unaware of 30-day shutdown coming

WCVB
Partial closure of Green Line E Branch latest hurdle for MBTA riders
BOSTON — MBTA riders are facing another closure, as part of the Green Line is now closed and under construction for more than two weeks. A partial closure of the Green Line E Branch began Saturday and will stop train service between the Heath Street and Copley stations through Aug. 21. Train service will be replaced with enhanced, parallel Route 39 bus service.
whdh.com
Orange Line mayors ask MBTA for additional help amid shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The mayors of Malden, Medford and Melrose, three communities that rely heavily on the soon-to-be-shut-down Orange Line, urged MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak in a letter to increase resources for those communities’ commuters. “Each of us represents communities whose residents rely heavily on the Orange Line,”...
WCVB
Mayors of Malden, Medford and Melrose say MBTA needs to beef up Orange Line alternative plan
MEDFORD, Mass. — Mayors of three cities that neighbor Boston are speaking out about the upcoming 30-day Orange Line shutdown, saying the MBTA needs to beef up its plan for what happens once service is suspended. The mayors of Malden, Medford and Melrose wrote a letter to MBTA General...
WCVB
MBTA plans 4-week shutdown of Green Line Extension, delayed opening of Medford Branch
BOSTON — Less thanfive months after part of the Green Line Extension began operations, the MBTA is announcing plans to close the tracks for four weeks and delaying the opening of a new branch. Green Line service in both directions between Government Center and Union Square will be replaced...
WCVB
Part of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury closed to cars for Open Streets Boston event
BOSTON — For the second time this summer, an Open Streets Boston event was held in the city for free, family-friendly events. A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury between Warren and Dudley streets was closed to motor traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in order to open it up to pedestrian use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking was also banned on that portion of Blue Hill Avenue all day on Saturday.
WCVB
Surveillance video shows moments leading up to Orange Line MBTA train fire
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — New surveillance video released Friday shows the moment an Orange Line MBTA train caught fire while in passenger service in Somerville, Massachusetts. The passengers forced to evacuate the subway train by walking down the tracks a few minutes later. The fire on the Orange Line train...
wgbh.org
Transit advocates have mixed reactions to the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown
The MBTA has announced an unprecedented move to shut down an entire rapid transit line so they can make badly needed repairs to tracks, signals and power systems. The Orange Line closure begins Aug. 19. Gov. Charlie Baker says the work that can be done during the 30-day closure would...
universalhub.com
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
WCVB
Rear of MBTA transit bus catches fire near Forest Hills station
BOSTON — A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus caught fire Thursday afternoon as temperatures across the region reached the upper 90s. A witness said the bus caught fire on Washington Street near the Arborway MBTA bus garage and near the Forest Hills transit center. Video from Sky 5 showed...
WCVB
Some MBTA Orange Line passengers still unaware of upcoming closure
Many of the people who use the MBTA are essential workers, who say they cannot shift to remote working. Some are still unaware of the T's plans to shutdown service for a month.
whdh.com
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
WCVB
Traffic lights out, power outage affects thousands after contactor hits lines in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A power outage in Somerville affected nearly 12,000 customers Friday afternoon and knocked out traffic lights along the busy McGrath Highway. As of 2:15 p.m., lights were inoperable along the highway between Broadway and Mystic Ave., MassDOT said. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
I-495 Southbound Lanes Close Monday Night to Erect Variable Message Sign
Installation of a variable message sign along Interstate 495, between Haverhill and Methuen, means a southbound lane closing next Monday night through Tuesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the I-495 southbound slow speed lane will be shut down from 8 p.m., Monday, to 5 a.m., Tuesday, between exit 106, Ward Hill, and exit 105, Route 213, to allow a contractor to install the structure safely. The remaining southbound lanes will temporarily close for a up 20 minutes at a time between midnight and 4 a.m.
WCVB
Friday, August 12: Friday Finale
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan steps aboard the floating loungeTall Ship in East Boston for beverages and bites. Anthony Everett visits Ribcraft, the Marblehead company that manufactures rigid inflatable boats, and dines aboard the Spirit of Massachusetts floating restaurant which is docked in…Maine? (We’ll explain.) Those and other stories fit for a summer Friday!
WCVB
Whale tangled in fishing line spotted in Boston Harbor
BOSTON — Marine wildlife experts are warning boaters to be on the lookout after an entangled whale was seen in Boston Harbor. Employees of Boston Harbor City Cruises told NewsCenter 5 that they spotted the whale, which was tangled in fishing line, while they were out on the water on Friday.
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
homenewshere.com
Enjoy a feast this August in the North End
The City of Boston has long been culturally diverse, with many different neighborhoods that celebrate the ethnicity of the immigrants that originally settled there. Boston’s South Boston is famous for their festive St. Patrick's Day celebration, as is the Chinatown neighborhood for their elaborate Chinese New Year’s celebration.
WCVB
Charlestown neighborhood protests closed Clougherty Pool amid record heat
BOSTON — As people across the area try to stay cool, some residents in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood are protesting the local pool being closed. Neighbors flocked to the park Thursday with donated inflatable pools to protest the city's closure of the Clougherty Pool because of mechanical problems. Neighbors...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Brockton (MA)
One of the windiest cities in the country, Brockton is a blue collar community of 100,000, about 20 miles south of Boston. In keeping with its hardscrabble character, Brockton has produced a couple of the greatest boxers of all time, Marvin Hagler and Rocky Marciano. Marciano is remembered with a...
