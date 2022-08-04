ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Many MBTA Orange Line riders still unaware of 30-day shutdown coming

 2 days ago
WCVB

Partial closure of Green Line E Branch latest hurdle for MBTA riders

BOSTON — MBTA riders are facing another closure, as part of the Green Line is now closed and under construction for more than two weeks. A partial closure of the Green Line E Branch began Saturday and will stop train service between the Heath Street and Copley stations through Aug. 21. Train service will be replaced with enhanced, parallel Route 39 bus service.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Orange Line mayors ask MBTA for additional help amid shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mayors of Malden, Medford and Melrose, three communities that rely heavily on the soon-to-be-shut-down Orange Line, urged MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak in a letter to increase resources for those communities’ commuters. “Each of us represents communities whose residents rely heavily on the Orange Line,”...
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Part of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury closed to cars for Open Streets Boston event

BOSTON — For the second time this summer, an Open Streets Boston event was held in the city for free, family-friendly events. A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury between Warren and Dudley streets was closed to motor traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in order to open it up to pedestrian use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking was also banned on that portion of Blue Hill Avenue all day on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Probably not part of a feast procession

MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
EVERETT, MA
WCVB

Rear of MBTA transit bus catches fire near Forest Hills station

BOSTON — A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus caught fire Thursday afternoon as temperatures across the region reached the upper 90s. A witness said the bus caught fire on Washington Street near the Arborway MBTA bus garage and near the Forest Hills transit center. Video from Sky 5 showed...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

I-495 Southbound Lanes Close Monday Night to Erect Variable Message Sign

Installation of a variable message sign along Interstate 495, between Haverhill and Methuen, means a southbound lane closing next Monday night through Tuesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the I-495 southbound slow speed lane will be shut down from 8 p.m., Monday, to 5 a.m., Tuesday, between exit 106, Ward Hill, and exit 105, Route 213, to allow a contractor to install the structure safely. The remaining southbound lanes will temporarily close for a up 20 minutes at a time between midnight and 4 a.m.
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Friday, August 12: Friday Finale

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan steps aboard the floating loungeTall Ship in East Boston for beverages and bites. Anthony Everett visits Ribcraft, the Marblehead company that manufactures rigid inflatable boats, and dines aboard the Spirit of Massachusetts floating restaurant which is docked in…Maine? (We’ll explain.) Those and other stories fit for a summer Friday!
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Whale tangled in fishing line spotted in Boston Harbor

BOSTON — Marine wildlife experts are warning boaters to be on the lookout after an entangled whale was seen in Boston Harbor. Employees of Boston Harbor City Cruises told NewsCenter 5 that they spotted the whale, which was tangled in fishing line, while they were out on the water on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Enjoy a feast this August in the North End

The City of Boston has long been culturally diverse, with many different neighborhoods that celebrate the ethnicity of the immigrants that originally settled there. Boston’s South Boston is famous for their festive St. Patrick's Day celebration, as is the Chinatown neighborhood for their elaborate Chinese New Year’s celebration.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Charlestown neighborhood protests closed Clougherty Pool amid record heat

BOSTON — As people across the area try to stay cool, some residents in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood are protesting the local pool being closed. Neighbors flocked to the park Thursday with donated inflatable pools to protest the city's closure of the Clougherty Pool because of mechanical problems. Neighbors...
BOSTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Brockton (MA)

One of the windiest cities in the country, Brockton is a blue collar community of 100,000, about 20 miles south of Boston. In keeping with its hardscrabble character, Brockton has produced a couple of the greatest boxers of all time, Marvin Hagler and Rocky Marciano. Marciano is remembered with a...
BROCKTON, MA

